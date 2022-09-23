Law & Order Fans Loving Mehcad Brooks in SVU and Organized Crime Crossover

NBC kicked off its huge Law & Order crossover with the original series that started it all, and it quickly introduced fans to the newest addition to the cast Mehcad Brooks. Brooks joins the show as Detective Jalen Shaw, and he is the new partner of Jeffrey Donovan's Frank Cosgrove, stepping in for the departing Anthony Anderson from last season. He's making a big impression already it would seem, as Law & Order fans are taking to social media and expressing their appreciation for the new character, and you can check out some of the reactions coming in on the next slide.

In an earlier interview with ET, Brooks revealed some details about his character, saying "He's also an adrenaline junkie turned undercover narcotics officer turned homicide detective. He knows the law inside and out. Also, he can be rough when he needs to, when duty calls."

Brooks says his character is a "calm wolf", and then adds that "He's a wolf that hunts for peace and when people get in the way of that, you see the wolf. So, there's that," Brooks said.

You can watch the crossover right now on NBC, and it will stream on Peacock tomorrow.

