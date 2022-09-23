Law & Order Fans Loving Mehcad Brooks in SVU and Organized Crime Crossover
NBC kicked off its huge Law & Order crossover with the original series that started it all, and it quickly introduced fans to the newest addition to the cast Mehcad Brooks. Brooks joins the show as Detective Jalen Shaw, and he is the new partner of Jeffrey Donovan's Frank Cosgrove, stepping in for the departing Anthony Anderson from last season. He's making a big impression already it would seem, as Law & Order fans are taking to social media and expressing their appreciation for the new character, and you can check out some of the reactions coming in on the next slide.
In an earlier interview with ET, Brooks revealed some details about his character, saying "He's also an adrenaline junkie turned undercover narcotics officer turned homicide detective. He knows the law inside and out. Also, he can be rough when he needs to, when duty calls."
Brooks says his character is a "calm wolf", and then adds that "He's a wolf that hunts for peace and when people get in the way of that, you see the wolf. So, there's that," Brooks said.
You can watch the crossover right now on NBC, and it will stream on Peacock tomorrow.
Jalen Shaw 😍 #LawandOrder— Mise.⚓️✨ (@jamisehb12) September 23, 2022
I would like as many scenes as possible with @MehcadBrooks & @Mariska – please and thank you. #LawandOrder #SVU— Melana. (@bensonstablers) September 23, 2022
I like frank and Shaw banter... #LawAndOrder— Debbie Williams (@DebbieW96974670) September 23, 2022
I like Shaw, Shaw can stay #lawandorder— Zoe 💖💜💙✡️ black lives matter (@zmcadler) September 23, 2022
Mehcad Brooks and Jeffrey Donovan has better chemistry. He is a great addition to the show.@lawandordertv #LawAndOrderOrganizedCrime #LawAndOrderSVU #LawAndOrder#LawandOrderPremiereEvent— AZN (@AZNresister) September 23, 2022
I loved Mehcad in #SVU and now I know I’m going to love him in #LawAndOrder.
My god we are FED this season. #LawandOrderPremiereEvent— liv n (@sophaaachi) September 23, 2022
Mehcad Brooks is already an upgrade over Anthony Anderson in Law and Order.— Matt Murphy (@MattMurph24) September 23, 2022
Welcome Detective Shaw. #LawAndOrder #LawandOrderPremiereEvent pic.twitter.com/FAqa550uFC— I ❤NYC🌸 (@Brklynchica) September 23, 2022
Definitely loving Detective Shaw! #LawandOrderPremiereEvent #Crossover— Benson's long lost sister (fan account) (@MHObsession) September 23, 2022