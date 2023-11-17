Law & Order: Organized Crime's New Casting Will Have Major Impact on Stabler

Fans will have to wait a bit for season 4 of Law & Order: Organized Crime, but there are already some intriguing developments to ponder in the meantime. One such development came this week with two new additions to the cast according to a report from TV Line, and those will have a major effect on one Elliot Stabler. The report states that season 4 of Organized Crime will introduce Stabler's brothers, Randall and Joe Jr., though it's not known if any castings have been made yet. Randall and Joe Jr. will join Elliot's mother Bernie on the show, who has become a recurring character over the course of the first three seasons.

Bernie and Stabler's relationship has become more prominent in season 3, and it makes sense that more of Stabler's family will be represented on the show moving forward. There have been references to Stabler's siblings, including that there are five of them (three brothers and two sisters), but otherwise Bernie has been the only character with a role on the show to this point.

Randal is Elliot's older brother and left the family when he was young. In the years since he's created a successful real estate career for himself, and there seems to be baggage between him and Elliot for an incident involving their father. That is likely to be a big part of their interactions in the show, but we'll have to wait and see how all that plays out.

Meanwhile, Joe Jr. is Elliot's youngest brother, and after around 15 years in the Army, he started working for a British wine merchant. There are two bigger mysteries around Joe Jr., starting with the fact that it isn't known exactly why he was dishonorably discharged from the Army. As for his new job, there's something about that job that makes him ashamed to talk with Elliot, who is also his hero.

Throw in all the back and forth with Olivia and his own team and you've got yourself quite the mixture of drama, and fans are eager to return to Stabler's world. The show won't be returning in 2023 due to the Writers' Strike, and while it has no firm release date yet, it is expected to be a midseason premiere.

Earlier this year Organized Crime brought on its latest showrunner in Ozark Executive Producer John Shiban. Shiban is Executive Producer and showrunner for Organized Crime season 4, stepping in for season 3 showrunner Sean Jablonski. Jablonski departed the show as showrunner in March of this year. This will be the show's fifth showrunner, and so hopefully it will also be the final showrunner for a while.

While Jablonski was the season 3 showrunner, after he departed SVU showrunner David Graziano stepped in to complete the season. The show's initial showrunner was Ilene Chaiken, and when she exited the show, Barry O'Brien was named interim showrunner to finish the season. Bryan Goluboff was then named the new showrunner, but he exited as well, and that led to Jablonski stepping in.

Are you excited for the return of Law & Order: Organized Crime? Let us know in the comments as always you can talk all things Law & Order with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!