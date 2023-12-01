Lawmen: Bass Reeves: The Lawman is Questioned About His Work in "Part VI" Clip (Exclusive)

In Lawmen: Bass Reeves, the titular Bass Reeves (David Oyelowo) has been working as a Deputy U.S. Marshal, serving justice in "Indian Territory" — and serving as the first Black man to hold that role, having been appointed by Judge Isaac Parker (Donald Sutherland) while, back at home, Edwin Jones (Grantham Coleman) has been sharing his message of a better future for Black people. While Jones and Reeves have a connection thanks Reeves' wife Jennie (Lauren E. Bass) having been friends with Jones' wife Esme (Joaquina Kalukango), the two men aren't necessarily on the same page. Now, in a clip from this week's episode of Lawmen: Bass Reeves, "Part VI", the Reeves and the Jones have dinner together — and Edwin presses Bass on what master he really serves. You can check the scene out for yourself in the video below.

In addition to the uncomfortable conversation between the two men, "Part VI" will also see some other challenges for Bass. Here's how the episode is described: "Chaos ensues as a firefight breaks out in Checotah. Bass and Jennie have a painful reunion. Bass has an unsettling realization as the myth of Mister Sundown lives on." The episode is directed by Damian Marcano with a teleplay by Jacob Forman.

What is Lawmen: Bass Reeves About?

Lawmen: Bass Reeves tells "the untold story of the most legendary lawman in the Old West" and "follows the journey of Reeves (Oyelowo) and his rise from enslavement to law enforcement as the first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi. Despite arresting over 3,000 outlaws during the course of his career, the weight of the badge was heavy, and he wrestled with its moral and spiritual cost to his beloved family. Lawmen: Bass Reeves is an all-new, standalone anthology series and future iterations will follow other iconic lawmen and outlaws who have impacted history."

"Bass Reeves was an extraordinary man who lived an extraordinary life at an extraordinary time in American history," Oyelowo told Entertainment Weekly previously. "He was enslaved, he went on to fight in the Civil War, he escaped enslavement during that time, lived with Native Americans for a number of years where he learned a bunch of skills that became applicable when he went on to be a deputy marshal, and had a career that spanned nearly 40 years in law enforcement."

"My goal, my hope, my ambition for this has always been to have an opportunity to contextualize the contribution of Black People to this country in a way that colors outside of the lines of what we have normally seen," he said.

Who Stars in Lawmen: Bass Reeves?

The series stars Oyelowo, who also serves as an executive producer on the series, Lauren E. Banks, Demi Singleton, Forrest Goodluck, Emmy Award winner Barry Pepper, Honorary Oscar recipient Donald Sutherland, Emmy Award nominee Dennis Quaid, Shea Whigham, and Garrett Hedlund as guest stars, and, in recurring roles, Joaquina Kalukango, Lonnie Chavis, Grantham Coleman, Tosin Morohunfola, Dale Dickey, Rob Morgan, Ryan O'Nan, Margot Bingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Justin Hurtt-Dunkley, and Bill Dawes.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves is now streaming on Paramount+. "Part VI" debuts Sunday, December 3rd.