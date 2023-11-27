David Oyelowo Opens Up About Why He Wanted to Make Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Paramount+'s latest series from Taylor Sheridan, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, tells the story of legendary lawman Bass Reeves, the first Black Deputy U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi River. But while Reeves is a significant figure in American history — and one that many say had influence over the Lone Ranger character — until recently many people outside some historians know much about Reeves other than the legends. For David Oyelowo, who stars as Reeves in Lawmen and also serves as an executive producer on the series, telling the whole story of Reeves as more than just a larger-than-life character is why he wanted to make the series.

"I think your question was what made me interested in this larger-than-life character. That very thing: Larger than life, extraordinary historical figure, couldn't believe when he was first brought ot my attention in 2014 that he wasn't more widely known; haven't seen a movie, haven't seen a TV show. It was like, what the heck? And that's where my obsession with rectifying that in some way came along," Oyelowo told The Hollywood Reporter.

He continued, "But also, it's the uniqueness of the story, to go from being enslaved to empowered in the way he was, and to then have a career — a 32- year career in law enforcement in literally one of the most dangerous territories in those times — to be law enforcement in this country's history. To have the record he had. You know, if he was white there would be monuments, there would be multiple movies, there would be graphic novels, everyone would be dressed up as him for Halloween. We know why it hasn't been the case, and so rectifying that and telling his story as best as I could genuinely has been a seven-to-eight year [journey]. I'm just glad we're here."

What is Lawmen: Bass Reeves About?

Lawmen: Bass Reeves tells "the untold story of the most legendary lawman in the Old West" and "follows the journey of Reeves (Oyelowo) and his rise from enslavement to law enforcement as the first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi. Despite arresting over 3,000 outlaws during the course of his career, the weight of the badge was heavy, and he wrestled with its moral and spiritual cost to his beloved family. Lawmen: Bass Reeves is an all-new, standalone anthology series and future iterations will follow other iconic lawmen and outlaws who have impacted history."

"Bass Reeves was an extraordinary man who lived an extraordinary life at an extraordinary time in American history," Oyelowo told Entertainment Weekly previously. "He was enslaved, he went on to fight in the Civil War, he escaped enslavement during that time, lived with Native Americans for a number of years where he learned a bunch of skills that became applicable when he went on to be a deputy marshal, and had a career that spanned nearly 40 years in law enforcement."

"My goal, my hope, my ambition for this has always been to have an opportunity to contextualize the contribution of Black People to this country in a way that colors outside of the lines of what we have normally seen," he said.

Who Stars in Lawmen: Bass Reeves?

The series stars Oyelowo, who also serves as an executive producer on the series, Lauren E. Banks, Demi Singleton, Forrest Goodluck, Emmy Award winner Barry Pepper, Honorary Oscar recipient Donald Sutherland, Emmy Award nominee Dennis Quaid, Shea Whigham and Garrett Hedlund as guest stars, and, in recurring roles, Joaquina Kalukango, Lonnie Chavis, Grantham Coleman, Tosin Morohunfola, Dale Dickey, Rob Morgan, Ryan O'Nan, Margot Bingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Justin Hurtt-Dunkley, and Bill Dawes.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves is now streaming on Paramount+.