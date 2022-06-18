Legacies Creator Reveals the Character Viewers Would Have Met in Season 5

Thursday saw the end of Legacies after four seasons on The CW, but while the episode, "Just Don't Be a Stranger, Okay?" capped off the series and the long running The Vampire Diaries franchise, it wasn't necessarily originally intended to be the end. While the network did give the series a heads up that Season 4 might be the last and allowed them to craft a proper ending, there were plans for a fifth season and according to creator Julie Plec, it would have seen the introduction of a character that fans have been waiting for: Stefanie Salvatore, the daughter of Damon and Elena.

The daughter of the now-human Damon and Elena Salvatore, Stefanie is mentioned in the show's first season as part of an alternative reality, but never actually appeared in the series — though fans had long hoped that Damon and Elena's children would make an appearance. Plec told TVLine that had Legacies gone to Season 5, bringing Stefanie Salvatore to the series was "very much at the top of our white board as a character we were planning on introducing, should the show move forward."

"In my mind, Damon and Elena had kids in our timeline," Plec said. "The way we alluded to her in the genie episode was as though she was 12 or 13, but in the Legacies timeline, their kids were younger, probably toddlers."

How the show would have introduced Stefanie is something that Plec said she wasn't sure about, noting that a time jump, or some other manipulation of time could have been possible. And the arrival of Stefanie Salvatore isn't the only thing that fans had been hoping for that could have been possible in Season 5. Candice King, who appeared in the finale as Caroline Forbes, revealed that she was hopeful that they could have seen more of Caroline as headmistress of the Salvatore School in another season.

"I had my fingers and toes crossed for a Season 5," King said. "I was excited to finally have the opportunity to see Caroline play out this headmistress role."

While a fifth season of Legacies isn't in the cards, that doesn't mean all hope is lost at eventually seeing Stefanie Salvatore, however. Plec also said that The Vampire Diaries franchise will continue with another series, though it is still in the early planning stages.

"We had a plan to keep the franchise on the air until the next installment, which exists in our brains, but not on the page yet," Plec revealed.

"There will be another one," Plec added. "We're a little sad, we're going to take a beat, but yeah, there's more ideas. There's more to do.