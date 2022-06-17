Vampire Diaries Franchise Will Expand With Another Series on The CW According to Creator

Thursday night seemingly marked the end of an era for The CW, with Legacies airing its series finale. A spinoff of both The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, Legacies helped keep the universe of the flagship series alive for more than a decade, and concluded in a pretty emotional context. But according to new comments from series creator Julie Plec, the end of Legacies might not mark a goodbye for the larger Vampire Diaries franchise. As Plec told Entertainment Weekly, there is an idea for another installment of the franchise in the works, although it's unclear exactly when it will hit television.

"We had a plan to keep the franchise on the air until the next installment, which exists in our brains, but not on the page yet," Plec revealed.

"There will be another one," Plec added. "We're a little sad, we're going to take a beat, but yeah, there's more ideas. There's more to do."

Legacies followed Hope Mikaelson, the daughter of Klaus Mikaelson and Hayley Marshall, who is descended from some of the most powerful vampire, werewolf, and witch bloodlines. Two years after the events of The Originals, 17-year-old Hope attends the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted. The school provides a haven where supernatural beings can learn to control their abilities and impulses. In addition to Russell, the cast of Legacies also includes Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Peyton Alex Smith, Matt Davis, Chris Lee, Ben Levin, Leo Howard, and Omono Okojie.

"There will be a proper series finale," The CW president Mark Pedowitz told reporters during The CW's recent scheduling call press conference. "I do know from talking to [creator] Julie [Plec], there is a perfect proper season finale, series finale."

Legacies was just one of several of Plec's shows to be cancelled in recent weeks, in addition to fellow The CW show Roswell, New Mexico, as well as the NBC freshman series The Endgame.

"To the cast and crews of all," Plec wrote in Twitter shortly after the news broke. "Some who have been part of the family since Day 1 of TVD in 2009. To the marriages that happened along the way, the children who were born, the friendships we all made and to hopefully many, many more stories to come. And to the fans. Without whom none of this matters. It has been my honor to be a part of telling these stories for you. A final tip of the hat to our kindred spirits in cancellation at the CW. What a run we've all had. It's sad when the business changes beneath your feet. May you all find your way to your next adventure with the knowledge that you did yourselves proud."

What do you think of Julie Plec confirming that another Vampire Diaries series is in the cards? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!