Legends of Tomorrow: Season 6 Synopsis Reveals Surprising New Villains

✖

The CW has released the official synopsis for the upcoming, sixth season of DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- and even though the debut of the new series is likely a year or more away, we already have a few nuggets of information about what the Legends' next go-'round will look like. The answer? Aliens. It is not yet clear exactly what kind of aliens the Legends will face off with in the show's sixth season -- whether it's a race like the Dominators that we have already met, or something entirely new -- but apparently, the season will center on a Legend being abducted by aliens, and the team working with a woman who had been previously abducted in order to find their missing comrade.

The names of the impacted characters aren't included, but fans can probably extrapolate from the synopsis -- so in case you don't want to be spoiled, we'll sit on that for a moment. That said, fans will be happy to hear that in spite of resolving the whole "Newcastle Incident" plotline (we assume) in season five, John Constantine will be back on the Waverider again next year -- something that some fans had doubted since Atra Logue (Olivia Swann) was introduced as the season five villain.

You can check out the full synopsis below, but beware: There are spoilers ahead for the final episodes of season five.

Having spent last season trying to track down the Loom of Fate in order to bring back their slain comrades, the Legends must now save history from a foe like none they’ve encountered in the past or future. Co-captains of the time-ship Waverider Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) have dealt with monsters, time anomalies, and most recently, villains from Hell, but this season they will face something even more challenging and bizarre ... space aliens! After one of their own is abducted by a ruthless alien, this new mission becomes personal. It will take more than the combined powers of a dark magician, John Constantine (Matt Ryan); a semi-reformed arsonist, Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell); historian who transforms into steel, Nate Heywood (Nick Zano); and a brother-sister wind-totem-wielding duo, Zara Tarazi (Tala Ashe) and Behrad Tarazi (Shayan Sobhian) to save the world for a sixth time. They must recruit a new Legend, a woman who was abducted by aliens when she was a child and supposedly imbued with powers that will help the team defeat their intergalactic foes. Either that or she’s just crazy... Based on the characters from DC, DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl”), Phil Klemmer (“The Tomorrow People,” “Chuck”), Grainne Godfree (“The Flash”), Keto Shimizu (“Arrow”), James Eagan (“Ash vs Evil Dead,” “Hellcats”) and Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The Flash”).

DC's Legends of Tomorrow will return in spring 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.