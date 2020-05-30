Legends of Tomorrow Writers Are Planning To Reward Creative Fans Videos With Beebo Toys

✖

Ever since Beebo first appeared on DC's Legends of Tomorrow, fans have been wondering how long it would be, and what it would take, before they could buy toys of the lovable little blue god. Now, for the first time kinda/sorta officially, it will be possible for a small handful of fans. That's becuase the writers of Legends of Tomorrow have issued a video challenge: fans of the show, which has become more eccentric as it has gone on and can sometimes drift into downright baffling territory, have to shoot a video explaining the show to someone who's never seen it before.

They have three little plastic Beebo toys, created by a fan, which will be given away to contest winners. In order to be eligible for the Beebo, you have to have your video submitted and tweeted at the writers' account by 5 p.m. ET on Monday.

You can check the tweet out below.

Fan Video Challenge!

Next week is the finale for season 5. We never imagined when this all started that we’d be here. And it’s because of you that we are. You’ve made the show what it is...so what is it? — LoT Writers Room (@LoTWritersRoom) May 29, 2020

The season finale, "Swan Thong" airs on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET, and will see the Legends face off against the Fates of Greek Mythology, who have takend over the world and eradicated free will.Legends began the season by picking up where last year left off: Astra Logue (Olivia Swann) was ruler of Hell, and wielding that power to send some of history's greatest monsters back to Earth to create chaos. The Legends were sending them back, and it went on like that for a while -- until John Constantine made a deal with Astra: he would find a way to bring back her dead mother and give her the happy childhood she never had. That's when the Fates of Greek mythology stepped in -- including Charlie/Clotho -- to reveal that the Loom of Fate had been destroyed and scattered throughout the multiverse, but now that the worlds had merged following the events of "Crisis on Infinite Earths," the Loom was closer than it had been in thousands of years -- and the Fates couldn't wait to rewrite reality to suit them.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of DC's Stargirl on The CW.

