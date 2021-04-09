LEGO Masters Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed

✖

LEGO Masters was an all-around success for FOX, which is why fans were so delighted when the network gave the green light to season 2. Since then it's been a bit quiet on details, but fans won' have to wait much longer to see new episodes, as host Will Arnett recently revealed the big premiere date for LEGO Masters season 2. Arnett announced that the show will launch its sophomore season on Fox Tuesday, June 1st, and you can check out the full post from Arnett on the big occasion below.

Arnett shared the image with the caption "I was traveling yesterday and forgot to mention... LEGO Masters is back with an all new season June 1st on @FOXTV !!! @LEGOMastersFOX"

For those who aren't familiar, the show features two teams of brick-builders going head-to-head in challenges as they attempt to make their way to the final battle amongst the top three teams. Those three teams then battle for the Ultimate LEGO Trophy, and the challenges were anything but easy in season 1, and we expect the same in season 2.

That includes the sometimes long-running challenges, some of which can take up to 24 hours, and Arnett doesn't miss any second of the action.

"My friend Hamish hosts the Australian version, and so when I started on this, his advice was to stay close, even during those hours," Arnett said. "Be constantly talking to the producers and either be on the floor or talking to the control truck, because stuff is going to happen. And you want to be there when it does. They’re going to be long, monotonous hours, it’s almost like a stakeout. But resist the urge to just check out."

Arnett is proud of how much the show is resonating with families. "I can’t tell you how rewarding it was to have so many people reach out to me and tell me that they love this show because they watched it with their families," Arnett said. "Even Brad Pitt, who executive produced the show through Plan B, reached out and said, almost as a viewer. I had a teacher in North Carolina reach out early on in this isolation, saying, ‘I’m gonna do a Lego building competition for my middle school.’ So I sent a video and now we’re in the process of whittling it down to the final. I’m going to help her judge her Lego building competition for her middle school in North Carolina, and send them the final video."

LEGO Masters season 2 kicks off on June 1st.