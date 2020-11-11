LEGO Masters Renewed for Season 2 by Fox

✖

LEGO Masters is officially laying the groundwork for a second season. On Wednesday, FOX confirmed that it has greenlit the competition series for a ten-part second season, which is expected to air sometime in 2021. The LEGO Batman Movie's Will Arnett will be returning as host and executive producer. As the name suggests, the series follows twelve teams of two brick-builders, as they go head-to-head in ambitious challenges. Each episode will follow one pair progress to the next round, with the finale seeing three teams squaring off for "the ultimate Lego trophy".

The news was confirmed six months after FOX executive Lachlan Murdoch reportedly praised the show, essentially confirming that it was all but renewed for a second season.

“It was great to see Lachlan speak so supportively of the show,” Arnett said at the time. "The feedback has been fantastic and so it would be exciting if we got to come back and make more episodes.”

"I can’t tell you how rewarding it was to have so many people reach out to me and tell me that they love this show because they watched it with their families," Arnett continued. "Even Brad Pitt, who executive produced the show through Plan B, reached out and said, almost as a viewer. I had a teacher in North Carolina reach out early on in this isolation, saying, ‘I’m gonna do a Lego building competition for my middle school.’ So I sent a video and now we’re in the process of whittling it down to the final. I’m going to help her judge her Lego building competition for her middle school in North Carolina, and send them the final video."

The American version of LEGO Masters is produced by Endemol Shine North America and Brad Pitt's Plan B. Endemol Shine North America's Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman will exec produce alongside Tuesday's Child's Karen Smith and Steph Harris, The LEGO Group's Jill Wilfert and Robert May. Endemol previously produced season one of The Masked Singer for FOX, as well as the MasterChef franchise.

"LEGO Masters has everything you want in a reality competition: an incredibly quirky and unique twist on a brand revered by billions of people, exciting team-based battles driven by creativity and a premise that’s ultra-family friendly,” Rob Wade, president of alternative at Fox, said when the series was first announced. “It’s bold, fun and unlike anything else on television, and we’re thrilled to bring LEGO Masters to American fans.”

