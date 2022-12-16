Mythic Quest Getting Spinoff Series on Apple TV+

The world of Mythic Quest is growing on Apple TV+ with the announcement of a new spinoff series. Titled Mere Mortals, the Mythic Quest spinoff is an eight-episode companion series from Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris and Katie McElhenney, with Megan Ganz, Rob McElhenney, David Hornsby and Charlie Day serving as executive producers. Ashly Burch will also appear on screen as her character Rachel. Mythic Quest is currently in its third season on Apple TV+ and hails from creators Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz. Mythic Quest received an early renewal for Seasons 3 and 4.

Mere Mortals is said to take a page out of Mythic Quest departure episodes like "Sarian," which debuts today on Apple TV+; last year's "Everlight," which earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Narrator for Anthony Hopkins; Season 1's "A Dark Quiet Death"; "Backstory!" from Mythic Quest Season 2; and the standalone episode "Mythic Quest: Quarantine." The new show will explore the lives of employees, players, and fans who are impacted by the game.

Mythic Quest's Ashly Burch Comments on Last of Us, Fallout, and Horizon Zero Dawn Shows

There are a number of adaptations in development based on popular video games, including The Last of Us, Fallout, and Horizon Zero Dawn. Ashly Burch has played a prominent role in all three of those franchises, most notably voicing Aloy in both of PlayStation's Horizon games. In addition to voice work, Burch currently appears as one of the stars in Mythic Quest on Apple TV+. In an interview with ComicBook.com's Joe Schmidt, Burch was asked whether she'll have any role in these adaptations. While Burch seemed excited about the idea of reprising her roles, she was quick to say that she isn't sure that she'll be involved with any of them.

"I have no idea. I mean... I would love it. But I have no idea," replied Burch. "Although props to Craig Mazin, who's doing Last of Us! Our very own Lou from Mythic Quest!"

Burch's Mythic Quest co-star Jessie Ennis was quick to chime in, telling fans that they should "start a petition" to get Burch involved with these projects. It remains to be seen whether fans of these gaming franchises will rally around Burch to get her a role, but it certainly seems possible.

In addition to voicing Aloy, Burch provides the voice of Mel in The Last of Us Part II. Since the first season of HBO's The Last of Us is focused on the events from the first game, it wouldn't make sense for Mel to appear just yet. However, if the series is successful enough, its possible characters and events from the second game could also be adapted. Since Burch also provided the motion capture for Mel, and she has a history with Craig Mazin, it certainly seems like a possibility. For now, fans of The Last of Us will just have to wait and see, and fans of Burch can catch her in the new season of Mythic Quest.