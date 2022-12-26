Spirited Reveals Hilarious Blooper Reel for Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds Comedy

The comedy Spirited on Apple TV+ centered around Christmas and, while the holiday may have come and gone this year, the project is the gift that keeps on giving, with the streamer releasing a hilarious blooper reel featuring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. The talents of the performers and their on-screen antics were more than enough reason to check out the film, with this clip of outtakes confirming what many of us assumed, which is that the cast and crew had as much fun bringing the project to life as audiences had watching it. You can check out the blooper reel below and watch Spirited now on Apple TV+.

The film is described, "Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present, and future. For the first time, A Christmas Carol is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale. From Director Sean Anders (Daddy's Home, Instant Family), written by Sean Anders and John Morris, with original songs by Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land) and production numbers choreographed by Chloe Arnold (The Late Late Show with James Corden), this modern retelling is a sweet and spicy holiday treat."

Also starring in the film are Octavia Spencer (The Help), Sunita Mani (GLOW), Patrick Page (Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical), and Aimee Carrero (Elena of Avalor).

Audiences aren't the only ones checking out the new film, as Reynolds' upcoming Deadpool 3 co-star Hugh Jackman recently shared a video to reveal how the actor has someone found a way to be part of his holiday season.

Taking to Instagram, Jackman showed that a cardboard cutout of Reynolds from the film was hanging out with his Christmas tree. The actor pondered, "How did he get in here? What the hell? This is my home!"

If these outtakes are any indication of what it was like bringing Spirited to life, fans are likely already hoping some outtakes from the upcoming Deadpool 3 will emerge to highlight the behind-the-scenes relationship between Reynolds and Jackman.

Spirited is now streaming on Apple TV+.

