Lights Out Star Frank Grillo Thinks His Creature Commandos Character Has a Ton of Potential

Frank Grillo would love to see Crossbones make one more appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he isn't holding his breath right now. Instead, he's letting his superhero fortunes rest on the shoulders of Rick Flag, Sr., the character he will play in the forthcoming Creature Commandos animated series. The show, which will be released later this year, is going to be the first project set in James Gunn's new DC Universe, and Gunn has said that the actors in the animated series could also be tapped to play their roles in live action and video games.

Speaking with ComicBook.com in support of his new movie Lights Out, Grillo said that he has spoken with some of his friends from Marvel recently, but that he is so happy with Creature Commandos that he is focusing on the potential that character has for the future.

"I would love it," Grillo told ComicBook.com. "I was just with Kevin Feige and Lou D'Esposito and the Russo Brothers. They honored Lou. And I was with Pratt and Batista, and I was like, 'God, I wish you would bring me back.' I said, 'Lou, before I'm too old, bring me back.' He said, 'We'll talk.' But now I'm doing the DCU. I did Creature Commandos with Gunn and Peter Safran, and they have a whole plan for Rick Flag Sr. That's going to play out throughout the whole DCU. I can't say what it is. And I'm hoping it'll be equally as good, if not better, than Crossbones."

In Lights Out, a homeless veteran, Michael "Duffy" Duffield (Frank Grillo), meets a talkative Ex-Con, Max Bomer (Mekhi Phifer) who notices Duffy's skills after he gets into a bar fight and offers him a well-paying "job" competing in underground fight clubs. The pair form an unlikely partnership after their first fight and decide to travel to LA so Duffy can atone for his past and Max can pay back a crime boss, Sage Parker (Dermot Mulroney). Duffy enters Sage's fight club and eventually wins, but it also gets him tied up in the crime world and offered jobs he can't refuse, including one with Sage's partner and Police officer, Ellen Ridgway (Jaime King). The deeper Duffy goes in this world, the more deadly it gets.

The movie is now available to buy on digital platforms.