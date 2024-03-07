James Gunn Confirms Creature Commandos Is Still Coming Out This Year

DC's Creature Commandos is apparently getting closer to hitting our television screens. The animated series, which will be the inaugural entry in James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe, has quite a lot of intrigue surrounding it, especially since fans have only been treated to fleeting glimpses of production art so far. As Gunn recently indicated on social media, Creature Commandos is still targeting its planned release date. In a recent string of comments on Threads, Gunn confirmed that Creature Commandos is still on track to debut at some point in 2024, and provided an update on the status of the series' animation.

"All the animatics are cut and finalized and now we're working on the actual animation and finishes, which is time consuming," Gunn wrote in part.

(Photo: James Gunn / Threads)

Who Are DC's Creature Commandos?

Initially created by J.M. DeMatteis and Pat Broderick in Weird War Tales #93, the Creature Commandos are a crop of human-monster hybrids who carry out military actions for the government. The roster of the television adaptation will include Eric Frankenstein (David Harbour), Bride of Frankenstein (Indira Varma), Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo), Dr. Nina Mazursky (Zoë Chao), Doctor Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk), G.I. Robot (Sean Gunn), and Weasel (Sean Gunn). The series will also star Anya Chalotra as Circe, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, and Steve Agee as John Economos.

"Creature Commandos is based on the great team from DC," Gunn explained at the slate event. "What we're doing with the DCU is, we are having animation tied directly into live action. Television, movies, and games all intertwine within the same universe. We're going to cast actors that are going to be able to play the characters in this as well as in other things, some of which we've already cast. I've written all seven episodes of the show, and it's in production. So that's the first thing, and I love it."

Will the Creature Commandos Appear in Live-Action?

Although a follow-up project to Creature Commandos has not been announced, Gunn and Safran have confirmed that the DCU's actors will be reprising their roles across animated and live-action projects. In a string of interviews last year, Harbour played coy about the prospect of potentially appearing as his character in that new context.

"it's a very interesting take on Frankenstein, because one of the great things about Frankenstein is he was sort of raised to be this erudite model of a man, and he still has this weird inhuman rage and confusion within him," Harbour teased in an interview with Happy, Sad, Confused earlier this year. "So it was a great character to play. It's very funny. And James is just such an incredible guy. I've always wanted to work for him, and I suppose in terms of building this universe there's a lot of opportunity for these characters to be all sorts of different iterations. There might be a live thing, there might be a cartoon, there might be whatever."

