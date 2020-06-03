Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Comes Out as Bisexual

Lili Reinhart, who is best known for playing Betty Cooper on The CW's Riverdale, just publicly came out as bisexual. The actress recently took to social media to announce the news, while sharing a flyer for an LGBTQ+ for Black Lives Matter protest that is happening on Wednesday in West Hollywood. Posting the flyer on her Instagram Stories, Reinhart added a caption inviting her followers to join the protest, and to confirm that she will be participating in it as "a proud bisexual woman".

"Although I've never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman," Reinhart writes in the caption. "And I will be joining this protest today. Come join."

Later in the afternoon, Reinhart shared two short videos from the peaceful protest on her Instagram Stories. The protest is just one of many that are being held across the world over the death of George Floyd, as well as the larger problem of police brutality and systemic racism. Reinhart spoke out about Floyd's death on social media earlier this week, acknowledging her white privilege while also advocating for the cause.

“I want to say that I am ashamed of the racism that exists in this country," Reinhart wrote on social media on Monday. "We are taught to look at our police officers as helpful and friendly when we learn about ‘leaders’ in elementary school. Our ‘leaders’ have failed us today. I can’t begin to imagine the horror of worrying that you won’t be protected by your ‘leaders’ because of the color of your skin. I know that white privilege exists and I could never fully understand what it’s like to be oppressed because of my race. I don’t have all the right words, but I stand by you. #BlackLivesMatter.”

Reinhart was previously romantically linked to her Riverdale co-star Cole Sprouse for nearly three years, but reports late last month suggested that the pair broke up earlier this year, and have been quarantining separately during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sprouse participated in a similar peaceful protest in Santa Monica on Sunday, and has confirmed on social media that he ultimately was among those who were arrested.

What do you think of Reinhart coming out as bisexual? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

