Lizzie McGuire: Hilary Duff Provides New Update on Scrapped Revival

Hilary Duff has become a staple of the sitcom world thanks to performances on How I Met Your Father and Younger, but for an entire generation of fans, she's best known for playing the titular character on Lizzie McGuire. The Disney Channel original series charmed fans for years, and there were talks for it to return in a new series on Disney+, with the streaming even going so far as filming two episodes. In 2020, reports indicated that showrunner Terri Minsky had been fired by Disney over creative differences, with the company ultimately having decided to shelve the project altogether. Despite the Lizzie McGuire revival effectively being dead, Duff has occasionally been hopeful that it could eventually arrive. But as she revealed in a recent report from The Wrap, Disney has not reached out to her about that possibility.

"No, I haven't," Duff explained. "Phone hasn't rang."

What would the Lizzie McGuire revival be about?

As Duff has revealed in interviews over the past few years, the new iteration of Lizzie McGuire was set to authentically depict Lizzie in her 30s, and previous reports indicated that that would involve storylines about sex and cheating. Several of Duff's previous co-stars were set to return in the series, including Jake Thomas, Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, and Adam Lamberg.

"My character was moving back home with her parents because she caught her soon-to-be fiancé cheating on her," Duff explained, "and she was falling flat on her face at the moment and being like, 'I need to pivot because everything that I thought was wasn't, and I'm turning 30. What the f-ck?'"

Duff also addressed the possibility of her "leaking" the revival episodes, and revealed that although the thought has crossed her mind, she still regards the project to not be "dead" or "alive."

"I like the way you think," Duff revealed. "I would be lying if I didn't say I didn't have those thoughts a few times. But I wouldn't, because in my 34 years I've realized that everything does happen for a reason. There's a time and a place for everything. It just wasn't her moment. I'm constantly asked about it still. All it does is breathe life into the fact that people still want it, and that's really sweet. It's not dead, and it's not alive."