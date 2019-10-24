Lizzie McGuire Revival Confirms Three Returning Stars

Years ago, any Disney diehard you asked would know all about Lizzie McGuire. The original TV series was one of the biggest hits on Disney Channel, and it launched actress Hilary Duff into stardom. With time came a cancellation, but Lizzie’s legacy lives on! Disney+ has confirmed plans to revive the beloved series with Duff starring, and she will not be alone.

After all, what good is Lizzie McGuire without the whole family there? Much of its star’s hijinks came courtesy of her little brother, and it turns out the whole McGuire gang will return for this revival.

According to a recent press release, Lizzie McGuire will bring back Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, and Jake Thomas. The first two played Lizzie’s mom and dad while Thomas endeared (or disgusted) families everywhere by playing her little brother.

“We are incredibly excited to bring back one of the most popular Disney Channel series of all time along with some beloved and familiar faces,” Ricky Strauss, President of Content & Marketing for Disney+ said in a new statement. “With [original series creator Terri Minsky] at the helm and Hilary, Hallie, Robert, and Jake back after all these years, it’s our honor to welcome the McGuire family into the Disney+ family.”

“Just like there is no Lizzie McGuire without Hilary Duff, there is no McGuire family without Hallie, Robert, and Jake,” Gary Marsh, President and Chief Creative Officer of Disney Channels Worldwide, continued. “The original series holds a special place in the hearts of so many, and we can’t wait to introduce fans, both old and new, to an older, wiser, yet still perfectly imperfect Lizzie.”

So far, there is no word on which other stars will return for the arrival. Shortly after the series was announced, fans began speculating whether LaLaine or Adam Lamberg would return. The pair played Lizzie’s best friends Miranda and Gordo, so fans have a hard time imagining the series without the two. And given Lizzie’s much-loved crush on Gordo, fans are hoping the childhood friends reunite soon!

As October continues, fans expect to learn more about the series as Lizzie McGuire began production in early October. If the McGuire family has been secured, then there is little doubt other casting has gone down behind the scenes. Fans might spot other favorites in the revival like Ethan if they look hard enough, and audiences would not say no to revisiting Kate.

