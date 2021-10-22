Locke & Key Season 2 Is Now Streaming on Netflix

Fans of Netflix’s Locke & Key adaptation have been waiting quite a while for new episodes to arrive on the streaming service. At least it definitely feels that way. The first season of Locke & Key was released at the very beginning of 2020, just before the entire world shut down. The series was renewed and eventually went into production, and now the patience is paying off. Locke & Key Season 2 is finally available to stream.

The second season of Locke & Key was released on Netflix first thing Friday morning. All 10 episodes of the new season are available to stream already, so fans can spend the entire weekend binging through it. Season 2 picks up not long after the first ended, though the audience now knows Gabe is the main villain of the entire show, painting all of his actions in a new light.

“I think just how do we beat Season 1. How to we keep turning it up,” Averill said. “I think that our characters are all maturing and I think our show matured with them. Season 2 feels kind of richer, and a bit darker. That’s not to say that there isn’t Savini Squad fun to be had, and the kids having fun with the keys and discovering new keys and the wish fulfillment of them. But it’s also a lot darker because we’ve raised the stakes in every way and everything is just so much more heightened.”

Locke & Key stars Darby Stanchfield as Nina Locke; Connor Jessup as Tyler Locke; Emilia Jones as Kinsey Locke; Jackson Robert Scott as Bode Locke; Petrice Jones as Scot Cavendish; Bill Heck as Rendell Locke; Thomas Mitchell Barnett as Sam Lesser; Coby Bird as Rufus Whedon; Jess Camacho as Doug Brazelle; Asha Bromfield as Zadie Wells; Griffin Gluck as Gabe; Hallea Jones as Eden; Aaron Ashmore as Duncan Locke; Liyuo Abere as Jamie Bennett; and Brendan Hines as Josh Bennett.

The series is based on the IDW comics of the same name, which were written by Joe Hill and illustrated by Gabriel Rodriguez.

