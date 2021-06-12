Loki Director: Marvel Studios Series Has a “Big Echo” Across the MCU

✖

Loki director Kate Herron teases the "big echo" that ripples across the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe when the God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) meddles with the time-keeping Time Variance Authority. Episode 1 of the Marvel Studios original series, "Glorious Purpose," reveals what happens after Loki uses a stolen Infinity Stone to escape capture during the events of Avengers: Endgame. Veering off the path created by the all-knowing Time-Keepers, "Variants" like Loki risk causing Nexus events that Miss Minutes (Tara Strong) warns can "branch off into madness" and lead to another multiversal war if left unchecked.

"I do think there are definitely surprises along the way of our story, and it does have a big echo across the MCU, which is really exciting," a tight-lipped Herron teased when asked by JoBlo about expecting the unexpected in Loki. "But other than that, I would probably just say people would have to watch because I don't want to spoil stuff for people. I think there's something so nice about watching something week-to-week and being surprised, and we wanted to surprise people in places."

Loki head writer Michael Waldron was similarly secretive when asked about the show's connections to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, also scripted by Waldron, which pairs Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) with the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) after the events of Endgame and WandaVision.

"I think everybody will have a better idea of that when on the other end of it," Waldron told ComicBook when asked if Loki leads directly into Doctor Strange 2, releasing only in theaters in March 2022. "I'll just say that our charge and the goal from the beginning was telling a complete, thrilling story that can stand alone, and by the end of it, we'll see what we blew the lid on."

Marvel Studios producer Kevin Feige has called Loki "tremendously important" to the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, telling Empire Magazine the Herron-directed series will "have more impact on the MCU than any of the shows thus far."

Starring Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Sophia Di Martino, and Richard E. Grant, new episodes of Marvel's Loki premiere Wednesdays on Disney+.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.