Loki Star Tara Strong Reveals Why She Loves Miss Minutes Fan Theories (Exclusive)

✖

The final episode of Season 1 of Marvel Studios' Loki is set to arrive this Wednesday, bringing one of the most unique stories set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a head. The Disney+ series has brought some trailblazing additions to the lore of the MCU, including the franchise's first wholly animated character, the Time Variance Authority mascot named Miss Minutes. Miss Minutes is brought to life by legendary voice actress Tara Strong, and ever since she was introduced in the series premiere, fans have been speculating about what her larger role in the proceedings could be. While speaking with ComicBook.com about her role on Loki, Strong spoke about those fan theories, and revealed why she particularly loves fans' speculation that Miss Minutes could secretly be behind the entire TVA.

"I have to say, I just love the fact that they think she’s behind it all," Strong revealed in our interview, which you can check out in the video above. "Because I always loved playing these cute little girl characters who are actually so powerful. We can go back to The Powerpuff Girls, these kindergartners saving the world before bedtime. I think it promotes girls and friends of girls to see the strength in girls and in female characters. So the fact that they think she’s behind it has just tickled me so much. And who knows? I mean, I don’t know. We can’t really say right now, but I think that’s been very fun to think that she’s the mastermind behind everything."

The fan love for Miss Minutes has occurred essentially since the character first debuted in Loki's promotional material, and Strong has acknowledged that love firsthand, often retweeting or sharing fans' works regarding the character.

"I love that so much," Strong told us. "The fans, throughout the years, have always just delighted me. I love how talented everyone is and that they put their artwork out there, or songs or fiction that they're writing, or cosplay that they're doing. It's so beautiful to see fans just really participating in loving things that I do. In terms of Miss Minutes and Loki, it really is surprising and delightful. It was like this gift I didn't know I was getting. They seem to have fallen in love with her during the trailer and were intrigued by her. The response online was instantly so positive, and I'm so grateful, because you really never know. You're right — it's a new character in an already very existing, beloved, huge franchise. So the fact that they loved her right away and showed that love for her right away... I'm very, very grateful to the fans."

New episodes of Loki drop on Disney+ on Wednesdays. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.