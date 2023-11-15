Tom Hiddleston Teases Thor and Loki Reunion (Exclusive)

[Spoiler alert for Marvel's Loki finale.] The Sun has not yet set on Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) of Asgard. The adopted brothers teamed up in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, but then Thanos (Josh Brolin) killed Loki in the opening minutes of 2018's Avengers: Infinity War. "I assure you, brother... the Sun will shine on us again," were Loki's last words to Thor, who avenged his brother in Avengers: Endgame. But that wouldn't be the last of Loki: his variant escaped from the past — The Battle of New York in 2012, to be precise — and, 12 episodes of Loki later, took his throne at the End of Time as the keeper of the Sacred Timeline and the entire Marvel multiverse.

With variant-Loki becoming the God of Stories and Thor's God of Thunder becoming an adoptive father himself, a potential Thor and Loki reunion "would be one of extreme surprise and confusion, in a way," Hiddleston told ComicBook's Phase Zero podcast. "Also, it's really interesting that in season two, a great thread of season two — not just for Loki but for every character, [for] Mobius and Sylvie — is: are we in charge of our own story?"

Time Variance Authority agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Loki variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) help Loki confront that question when he wrestles with whether to replace He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) at the End of Time. In the end, Loki doesn't just become the God of Stories — he's the god of everyone's story.

"You can't know where you are going until you know where you've been, and you have to integrate your past and take responsibility for it so that you can move forward into the future with meaning and purpose," Hiddleston said. "And I think both Thor and Loki have had to excavate and analyze the past and who they feel they really are and what they really want. But what's interesting about family as well — this is just me thinking about it — is sometimes it will be difficult to let go of the preconception of who they used to be. Loki might be expecting Thor to behave in a certain way, or be a certain way. Thor might be expecting Loki to be a certain way."

Because literal centuries have passed for this Loki since he last saw Thor during the events of 2012's The Avengers, Hiddleston noted, "I think initially it would be really confusing, but also they'd been apart for a long time and no doubt they've been objects in each other's mind. And so yeah, I think a reunion would likely be [confusing for them]. We'll see."

Loki season 2 producer Kevin Wright echoed those comments, telling ComicBook he hopes "that somewhere down the line, somebody gets to tell that story, because [Loki's] so different and because Thor is so different now, too."

"I think that's what makes it interesting is, in my head — they're weirdly different, but I think there would just be a deep internal understanding between the two of them," Wright said. "And I think it could be just something really beautiful and cool."

All episodes of Marvel's Loki are now streaming on Disney+.