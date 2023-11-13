Loki Director Reveals Loki's New Key MCU Role (Exclusive)

[Spoiler alert for the Loki finale, "Glorious Purpose."] "I know what kind of god I need to be for you. For all of us," said Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in the season 2/series finale of Marvel Studios' Loki. Looping back full circle to the "Glorious Purpose" series premiere with the "Glorious Purpose" series finale, the episode ended with Loki ascending to the throne — not as king, but as the God of Stories. Loki literally weaved together the blackened branches of time that Victor Timely (Jonathan Majors) remarked were expanding into an infinitely-growing multiverse, replacing the Time Variance Authority's Temporal Loom with Yggdrasil the World Tree of Norse mythology.

It's there that Loki fulfills his glorious purpose: protecting time, For All Time. Always.

"One of the early days discussions about how we were going to be treating the entire final episode, especially the last half of the final episode, was we were actually looking at the Wikipedia for Loki — not the comic book character, but the actual [Norse] god, and he was the God of Stories," Aaron Moorhead, who directed the episode with Justin Benson, told ComicBook. Moorhead and Benson kept track of the timelines with a white board on which producer Kevin Feige wrote "God of Stories," a name the former God of Mischief and God of Lies later adopted in the comic books.

"It was just a little note somewhere, and we really, really latched onto that," Moorhead continued. "So we feel like somebody who is the God of Mischief, [who] is the God of Chaos and Trickery and all of that, has transformed into — I wouldn't even say the God of Time. I would say he's the God of Everyone's Story, and he's a librarian that protects it and allows it to flourish."

After succeeding He Who Remains (Majors) at the End of Time, Loki restores free will. He may be the God of Everyone's Story, but Loki's story in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has ended — at least for now.

"It's the conclusion of season two. It's also the conclusion to seasons one and two," Hiddleston said of the Loki finale on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "It's also the conclusion to six films and 12 episodes and 14 years of my life. I was 29 when I was cast, I'm 42 now. it's been a journey."

All episodes of Marvel's Loki are now streaming on Disney+.