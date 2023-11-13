Tom Hiddleston Rules it "Unwise" to Believe Loki's Story Is Truly Over (Exclusive)

Tom Hiddleston first appeared as Loki in 2010's Thor before going on to play the part in The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. When the Marvel Cinematic Universe expanded to television shows, Loki was at the top of the list for his own series, telling a story which started with a moment in Avengers: Endgame and brought the character's canonical experiences back to those of The Avengers. Though Loki has been killed off more than once, Tom Hiddleston remains in the role ultimately took the character to a new role in the Loki Season 2 finale. As such, Hiddleston says it would be "unwise" to assume he won't be back as the God of Everyone's Story.

Hiddleston talked with ComicBook.com in an interview coming soon to the Phase Zero channel, opening up about whether or not he thinks Loki's new throne is the final time and place where we will see him. "It's so hard because I'll be completely honest with you, Brandon, I have at least twice in my life said goodbye," Hiddleston said. "I've written to Kevin Feige and Louis de Esposito and Victoria Alonso and been like, 'Thank you so much. It's been like the role of a lifetime,' and they've written notes back saying, 'Come and see us anytime. You're always part of the family. We're always here. You've given us so much and tears have been shared.' So I think I'd be unwise at this point to be conclusive about any of it."

Hiddleston is not announced to be a part of any of the upcoming projects, similar to his Thor co-star Chris Hemsworth. However, should Hiddleston and Hemworth share a set as Loki and Thor, respectively (as Marvel Studios seems to be hoping for), the encounter would be quite different from any which we have seen through half-a-dozen titles.

"I think both Thor and Loki have had to excavate and analyze the past and who they feel they really are and what they really want," Hiddleston said. "But what's interesting about family as well, this is just me thinking about it, is sometimes it will be difficult to let go of the preconception of who they used to be. Loki might be expecting Thor to behave in a certain way or be a certain way. Thor might be expecting Loki to be a certain way. So I think initially it would be really confusing, but also they'd been apart for a long time and no doubt they've been objects in each other's mind. And so yeah, I think I wonder a reunion would likely be, we'll see."

