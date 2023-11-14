Tom Hiddleston Teases "Hilarious" Interaction Between Loki and Deadpool

Loki star Tom Hiddleston teased a "hilarious" interaction between Loki and Deadpool. ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast spoke to the God of Stories about the most recent season of Loki. During that chat, we asked about a possible meeting between Deadpool and Hiddleston's character. The MCU actor would think a lot about the possibilities, but could only promise that it would have the audience laughing. Both Loki and The Merc With A Mouth have an affinity for wordplay. With Deadpool 3 on the horizon and the multiverse completely thrown open, any combination of characters can share the screen at any time. So, the opportunity is there if Marvel Studios sees an opportunity to bring these two silver-tongued heroes into contact with one another.

"It would be hilarious," Hiddleston smiled. "Yeah. I'm very curious to see what Deadpool would say about Loki. I think he'd be withering. Although Loki famously has a silver tongue, so I think he'd give as good as he gets."

Will Hiddleston Appear In Deadpool 3?

Jimmy Fallon also asked Hiddleston about appearing in Deadpool 3 this week. The Marvel star was the first actor to show-up on The Tonight Show after the SAG-AFTRA strike ended. It feels like the people want to see Loki turn up alongside Ryan Reynolds. But, it remains to be seen if Deadpool 3 will really involve Hiddleston at all.

"I mean, I know they're making Deadpool 3," Hiddleston carefully said. "It's a very good question. I'm thinking of all the answers I could give it. I know that Ryan Reynolds he like, owns a football team in the UK. A soccer team."

Right after this, Fallon would ask Hiddleston if Loki's time-slipping abilities might pave the road to bring back some retired superheroes. "Time-slipping, technically, gives Loki some interesting moves he could make," Hiddleston mused. "I suppose. Yeah. He can move from past, present, future. I know that I can time-slip. I don't know that other characters can time-slip. Speaking for myself, Loki's died a few times and come back. I'm still here. So I don't know that death is necessarily up for grabs. It's an existential question."

Will Deadpool 3 Feature The TVA?

Fans have speculated that Loki or at least the TVA could make an appearance in 2024's only Marvel Studios movie to release. ComicBook.com spoke to Loki producer Eric Wright about the Time Variance Authority's possibility to show up in future MCU projects. While the executive couldn't give a definitive answer on that, he did express some hope that other Marvel series and movies would make use of the world they've crafted with Loki Seasons 1 and 2. It sounds like things may be centering around the Disney+ show going forward.

"I think everything we are doing here certainly lays the groundwork for fertile storytelling elsewhere," Wright told us. "I can say from everyone on the Loki team, we are hopeful and excited about the possibility of the TVA being able to--- to continue to tell stories at the TVA. I always kind of think of them as our time-based multiverse version of SHIELD that it's like we can use them in so many places and tell so many cool stories."

