Loki Finally Fixes a Major Thor Problem

A decade after the concept of the World Tree was first introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the mythic locale was finally introduced in the closing moments of Loki Season Two. Yggdrasil, the foundation of all Norse mythology, was first mentioned in Thor before being expanded upon in both Captain America: The First Avenger and Thor: The Dark World. Then, there was nothing. Despite being a major piece of the puzzle to Asgardian lore and, in turn, the base of who both Thor and Loki are as characters, Yggdrasil was never brought upon again. That is, of course, until the Season Two finale of Loki.

In the Loki finale, the Asgardian god (Tom Hiddleston) manages to form the timelines into a new version of the World Tree. He's then commits to becoming to keeper of Yggdrasil, forced to stay at the End of Time and watch over all timelines.

What is Yggdrasil?

Like Thor and Loki, Yggdrasil isn't original to the MCU. It's effectively always been a major part of Norse mythology, where its said to be made up of the Nine Realms. In traditional tales, Hel is found at the roots of the tree as it serves as that world's underworld. Midgard (or Earth) is then at the middle of the tree while the rest of the realms are the branches and leaves of the tree.

In some stories, Jotunheim, Niflheim, and Svartalheim also find themselves as the roots. Same with Nidavellir, the location where Eitri (Peter Dinklage) forms Stormbreaker in Avengers: Infinity War.

What is Loki Season 2 about?

Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

