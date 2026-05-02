Lord of the Rings Legend Wants to Play Voldemort in HBO’s Harry Potter Reboot (& It Would be Perfect)

The new Harry Potter HBO series has cast most of its main roles, but there are still a few major characters remaining. The biggest of these is Lord Voldemort, and there is time to cast him since he doesn’t show up in his resurrected form until Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. There is a chance the streaming series could show him in flashbacks, though. The Voldemort casting could happen at any time, and there are plenty of options on who could play the Dark Lord. There have been some polarizing opinions, including when Ralph Fiennes suggested he could get behind Tilda Swinton playing the evil wizard. However, there is also a perfect actor who just said he would be interested in taking on the role.

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In an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, host Josh Horowitz told Andy Serkis he had an “epiphany” that the Lord of the Rings actor would make a perfect Voldemort. To this suggestion, Serkis seemed open to the idea. “Definitely,” he responded. “I mean, yeah. I’m just waiting for the call. Basically, that’s a cool one. Mind you, Ralph’s got big boots to follow, you know.” He refused to say how he would audition, but joked that he would be willing to chop off his nose for the role.

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Andy Serkis Would Make a Perfect Lord Voldemort in Harry Potter

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

Andy Serkis has proven he can master almost any role that is thrown at him. He was creepy and obsessive when playing Gollum in The Lord of the Rings franchise. He was masterful in his motion capture role as King Kong. He even got a chance to show his humorous side in Black Panther, where he played Ulysses Klaue. However, Lord Voldemort would give him something unique to dig into, as He Who Must Not Be Named is more menacing than anyone Serkis has played to date, although his past movies show he would be perfect in the physicality of the performance.

At the moment, there are no hints on who HBO plans to cast as Lord Voldemort. The Tilda Swinton rumors were just that, and Ralph Fiennes was only discussing the rumor when he mentioned it in that past interview. There were also rumors that Cillian Murphy might be up for the role, although he flatly denied it when asked. Many actors lie about these things thanks to the non-disclosure agreements they sign or the fact that they could lose out on the role if they speak out of turn. Paul Bettany, who played Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was also rumored for the role.

When it comes to Andy Serkis, this was something Horowitz threw out as a suggestion when talking to the actor. Serkis, to his credit, played along with it well. While there is no word on whether he could step into the role in the Harry Potter HBO series, it at least gives the audience something to debate and dream about until the official casting is announced.

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