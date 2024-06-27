The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 Reveals Live-Action Barrow-Wights

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power just gave fans their first look at Barrow-wights in live action. Empire Magazine features the Prime Video sensation on the cover of the latest issue. You'll have to opt for the subscriber cover to own the art from Einar Martins. J.R.R. Tolkien's world is full of things that will keep fans up at night. The Barrow-wights are no different in that regard, but The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings them to live-action this season. (One of the cooler elements of the Prime Video series is that so much of the larger lore is being brought to life in surprising ways.) Still, this season has even more frights for our heroes just hovering under the surface. Check out the ghoulish creatures down below.

"The Barrow-wights are ancient, reanimated heroes, acting for evil against their will," Rings Of Power VFX supervisor Jason Smith told the outlet in the issue. "It was super-exciting to take on something I hadn't seen before. We've seen undead before, but not like this. We're doing a little horror movie in Middle-earth."

(Photo: Barrow-wights are here for The Rings of Power. - Art by Einar Martins/Empire Magazine)

One big selling point for Season 2? Sauron is now here and that basically changes everything for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. ComicBook spoke to Charlie Vickers about keeping that massive secret for the entirety of Season 1. His work as Halbrand feels wholly different with access to new information. Here's what the star told us about Sauron in the flesh.

"I mean, to be honest, it hasn't changed my approach to the character that much compared to season one at this date, because I knew for most of season one, really. It's just that now it's out in the open. I guess that's where the difference is. And it's in the writing mainly," Vickers told us. "We get to see Sauron openly doing his thing, at least from the audience's perspective. The other characters don't know, but I think for me, it's quite interesting to be able to play things a bit more with the knowledge that the audience is in on it with me now. It informs some of the decisions I make. That's the main difference this season, I would guess."

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Draws Closer To Return

(Photo: Sauron is here for Season 2. - Prime Video)

Prime Video teased their new synopsis for the upcoming group of episodes, The Lord of the Rings is back: "In Season Two of The Rings of Power, Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will."

"Building on Season One's epic scope and ambition, the new season plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity. Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots… as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all… each other."

