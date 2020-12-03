Lord Of The Rings TV Series Adds 20 New Cast Members

✖

The upcoming Lord of the Rings TV series heading to Amazon just saw its cast grow massively. In addition to the already massive ensemble cast, the Lord of the Rings series has added 20 names to its cast list. The series is going to explore the time before J.R.R. Tolkien's The Fellowship of the Ring, the book which inspired the first film of the Lord of the Rings trilogy. Otherwise, much of the plot and other details regarding this Lord of the Rings series have been kept under wraps.

The long list of new additions is comprised of Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Maxim Baldry, Ian Blackburn, Kip Chapman, Anthony Crum, Maxine Cunliffe, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Thusitha Jayasundera, Fabian McCallum, Simon Merrells, Geoff Morrell, Peter Mullan, Lloyd Owen, Augustus Prew, Peter Tait, Alex Tarrant, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, and Sara Zwangobani. The news of this cast growth comes from Variety. The series is currently in production in New Zealand, where the original film trilogy was shot.

This long list of actors heading to Middle-Earth joins the ranks of the already announced cast of Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, and Daniel Weyman. The series is written by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, who also serve as showrunners and executive producers. Bryan Cogman of Game of Thrones is on board as a consulting producer and J.A. Bayona will direct multiple episodes.

“The world that J.R.R. Tolkien created is epic, diverse, and filled with heart,” said Payne and McKay. “These extraordinarily talented performers, hailing from across the globe, represent the culmination of a multi-year search to find brilliant and unique artists to bring that world to life anew. The international cast of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings series is more than just an ensemble. It is a family. We are thrilled to welcome each of them to Middle-earth.”

The Lord of the Rings series does not yet have a premiere date on Amazon.