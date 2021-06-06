Lord of the Rings Fans Launch Petition Against Nudity in Amazon Series

✖

While we have yet to see a frame of official footage surrounding Amazon's Lord of the Rings series, there has undeniably already been a lot of conversation surrounding it. The live-action adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's epic fantasy series has been rife with fans' expectations and theories, especially as news updates continue to hint at the series' scope and scale. Among them is a rumor that began to surface in late 2020, suggesting that the series will feature some form of nudity or sex scenes. This detail has been met with mixed responses among those who are fans of Tolkien's original work — so much so that a new petition has been launched trying to prevent the scenes from happening. A Petition from the account Cathoholic Memes has recently gone viral on Change.org, requesting that the series try to adhere to a more family-friendly tone. At the time of this writing, it has already acquired nearly 35,000 signatures.

"Amazon Prime has an upcoming Lord of the Rings series set before the trilogy," the petition reads. "They have hired “intimacy coaches” and have asked that actors be comfortable with doing nude scenes in the castings. Tolkien’s work is truly wholesome and packed with incredible Christian symbolism. He was a devout Catholic, and his memory does not need to be stained with gratuitous nudity or even nudity in the slightest. Tolkien’s creations have always been mostly FAMILY friendly...KEEP IT THAT WAY."

Given the fact that the series' first season has already begun filming, there's no telling if this petition could actually lead to the content of it being changed. Still, with the series is definitely a financial priority for Amazon Prime, with reports of a hefty price tag and a potential five-season plan, a vocal push from the fandom could become noticeable.

Previously confirmed cast members for the television series include Robert Aramayo, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Joseph Mawle, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Morfydd Clark, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, and Daniel Weyman. The series is written by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, who also serve as showrunners and executive producers. Bryan Cogman of Game of Thrones is on board as a consulting producer.

