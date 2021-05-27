The Loud House: Paul Scheer Guest Stars as a Goofy Pizzeria Manager in Exclusive Clip

✖

The Loud House is set to air a new episode on Nickelodeon tomorrow, May 28th, and when "Grub Snub" does premiere, it will feature a familiar voice in the form of none other than Paul Scheer. He provides the voice for Gus, the manager of a local pizzeria/arcade that seems constantly willing to go the extra mile to make the kids feel right at home. Ahead of the episode's debut, Nickelodeon has provided ComicBook.com an exclusive clip showcasing Scheer as Gus going absolutely all-out to provide for the regular cast of characters.

In the clip, which you can check out embedded above, Gus brings Lincoln and his friends a spaghetti pizza, a pizza oven-dried hoodie, a bale of hay for one of them to sit on, and an arcade token for grades. Given that it's only a brief clip, it's hard to say just how many shenanigans Scheer's Gus might get to partake in during the episode, but it does provide some insight into just how goofy he can be.

Here is how Nickelodeon describes The Loud House, if you are not familiar:

"The Loud House follows 11-year-old Lincoln, the only boy in a family with 10 sisters who each have unique personalities, as he gives an inside look at what it takes to survive the chaos of a huge family. With his best bud Clyde, Lincoln always comes up with a plan to stay one step ahead of the chaos, but whether or not it works is where the adventures begin."

As noted above, "Grub Snub" featuring Paul Scheer as pizzeria/arcade manager Gus is set to air tomorrow, May 28th, at 7PM ET/PT. In addition to "Grub Snub," the episode "She's All Bat" will also air tomorrow. "When Leni and her friends start hanging out at Gus's, Lincoln and the gang start a turf war for control. Lucy gets jealous of Lola's newfound attention after she joins the Mortician's Club," the official description of both episodes reads. You can check out all of our previous coverage of The Loud House right here.

What do you think about Scheer as Gus? Are you excited for the new episode of The Loud House to air? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things animation!