Lovecraft Country Brings Back THAT Character For a Touching Cameo

Lovecraft Country continues to take unexpected turns and tonight's episode, "I Am," was no exception. Following Hippolyta Freeman (Aunjanue Ellis) as she sets out to uncover the truth about her husband George’s (Courtney B. Vance) death, the character ends up learning a whole lot about herself along the way. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! During the episode, Hippolyta ends up traveling through time as well as different realities and after discovering all that she's truly capable, she makes the choice to see George again. This marks Vance's first appearance on the series since his character's unexpected death in the show's second episode.

Hippolyta finds herself becoming a dancer in Paris alongside Josephine Baker before learning to fight with the Amazons. Her journey of self-discovery eventually leads her to declare she is George's wife, which takes her to a new reality in which her husband is still alive. While in bed together, she confesses that the life they led made her feel as though she was shrinking and she was never able to truly become who she was meant to be in their other life.

The touching George cameo led to Hippolyta taking his hand and leading him onto her next adventure, which saw them exploring space. Hippolyta eventually decides to return to her normal reality to be with her daughter, and it's unclear if she's able to take George along with her. However, we have a strong feeling we'll be seeing Goerge on the series again.

The episode ends with Atticus (Jonathan Majors) in what might be an alternate reality of his own. He's seen holding a copy of the Lovecraft Country book, only this one was written by Uncle George. No matter what the future holds for this bizarre and compelling story, we are willing to bet we haven't seen the last of Courtney B. Vance.

Recently, Lovecraft Country's showrunner, Misha Green, revealed how she pitched the series to HBO.

"H.P. Lovecraft wrote some of the most celebrated pulp horror, fantasy, sci-fi, and weird stories of the last century," Green's notes read. "You've probably read something by him, or seen something influenced by him (anything by Guillermo del Toro). He even has an entire subsection of the genre named after him. Google 'Lovecraftian horror' and you'll be scrolling for days."

Lovecraft Country airs Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.