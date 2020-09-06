Lovecraft Country Gets Weird With Unlikely Character Romance

✖

The fourth episode of Lovecraft Country dropped on HBO early this week and ended on a shocking kill that has us eager for episode five. While "A History of Violence" mostly followed Leti (Jurnee Smollett), Atticus (Jonathan Majors), and Montrose (Michael Kenneth Williams) on their adventure to uncover pages from the Book of Names, the episode also saw Leti's sister Ruby (Wunmi Mosaku) dealing with some struggles of her own, which culminated in an unlikely romantic moment.

Since meeting Ruby in episode one, it's been made clear that she has a goal of working in Chicago's department store, Marshall Fields. In the previous episode, she tells a group of party-goers that they haven't hired her because she's Black, but she's confident that her determination will earn her a job. In the latest episode, she visits the store only to discover another Black woman has recently been hired. Ruby is disheartened, believing there's no way the store will hire more than one Black person.

Later, Ruby is seen singing at the bar. After her set, the bartender informs her that "blue eyes" at the end of the bar is covering her tab for the night. She notices William (Jordan Patrick Smith), Christina Braithwhite’s (Abbey Lee) henchman. William says he can change her life, and Ruby makes it clear she's not interested in being a white man's conquest. However, William assures her that he intends to fulfill that promise, and the two end up hooking up.

Seeing Leti's bold sister with Christina's creepy number two was certainly a surprise, however, we'd like to believe this unlikely pairing is leading to a genuine romance (Ruby deserves some happiness!). That being said, it's hard to believe William is acting on his own accord. It's extremely likely Christina wants to use Ruby as a way to get access to the Winthrop House from Leti.

What did you think of Ruby and William's encounter? Tell us in the comments!

Earlier this week, HBO announced Lovecraft Country: Sanctum, a new series of virtual reality events aimed at transporting guests into a world inspired by the show. In a first-of-its-kind social VR event series, 100 influential voices will experience three events consisting of immersive theater, escape rooms, art installations, puzzles and a live concert, via the Oculus Quest headset, all inspired by Lovecraft Country. The events will be simultaneously run on the social VR platform VRChat, which allows guests to talk and interact with each other in real-time within the environment, and streamed to the world via YouTube Live and interacting in real-time.

Lovecraft Country airs Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.