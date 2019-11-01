Lucifer Cast Celebrates Halloween for Final Season Table Read

Halloween fever is in full effect and people all over the world are showing off their costumes and gobbling down candy. The cast of Lucifer decided to celebrate the holiday with a table read for their final season. There is a wide range of Halloween looks represented here. Aliens, Ghostbusters, jungle cats, and more were all represented in the room. The picture really captures how much fun the environment must be around the show. Funnily enough, the struggle that a lot of people must be feeling at their workplace on the big day is represented here as some of the participants are just dressed in their everyday duds. But, that isn’t going to stop those who are absolutely stoked on the holiday from showing off some pretty inspired looks.

Fans of Lucifer were definitely caught off guard when Netflix announced that the final season would be split into two separate parts. As many of the offerings on the platform have done, the season split is following in the footsteps of shows like BoJack Horseman and The Ranch. It looks like this is just the way things work for Netflix right now.

One thing that eludes the fanbase still is the official announcement of a release date for Season 5 of Lucifer. This upcoming offering will be the second season to call Netflix home since the move from Fox. Tom Ellis was the one to break the silence about the split release. He appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show recently, and he told the host, who happens to be a giant fan of the program) about the 16 episodes being sliced in half.

“Season 5 of Lucifer is going to be split into two halves,” Ellis told Clarkson on her show. “Netflix is going to drop eight episodes, and there’s going to be a little break, and then they’re going to drop another eight episodes.”

Initially, the final season was only going to be 10 episodes long, but Netflix decided to order another six episodes during production. The extra episodes will allow the story to end at the pace the crew would like. That’s a bigger order than the last season on the streaming service, and even then, it is a little smaller than the original Fox seasons. Each of those contains 22 episodes each.

Of the 16 new episodes, fans are looking forward to the ’40s-themed musical episode a lot. Entertainment Tonight revealed that episode’s existence earlier this month.

“I can’t tease too much,” Ellis said around the time that news was released. “We tell a story that answers the question a lot of fans have been asking actually.”

“It’s always fun to film the music stuff, you know? It’s been a really nice element to the show that came in Season 1 and [we’ve] sort of run with it since. But the nice thing is it’s not just Lucifer who sings these days.”

Had a great Halloween? When do you think the first helping of new Lucifer will actually arrive on Netflix?

The first four seasons of Lucifer are currently streaming on Netflix.