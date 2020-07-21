Lucifer: Netflix Reveals First Look at Ella's Love Interest in Season 5

✖

Ella has a new love interest in the fifth and no-longer-final season of Lucifer on Netflix. Entertainment Weekly report that the show's forensic scientist, played by Aimee Garcia, is in a relationship with a new character, a Los Angeles reporter named Pete Daily, described as being "endearing, nerdy, and friendly." Nerdy might be the keyword there as the first photos of the couple have them dressed in Star Trek cosplay. Pete enters Ella's life when he gets a lead one of the cases that Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and Chloe (Lauren German) investigated. You can take a look at the first photo of Lucifer's newest couple below.

"It's just bad news bears in the love department for Ella [at the beginning of season 5], which I like because she can't be perfect. Then, she finally, finally, finally, dates a good guy," Garcia says. "And she lets him, and it's so much more intimate because it's not just physical. They go to Star Trek conventions, and they go to dinner and there's wine and candles. They speak Klingon together. It's a match made in heaven. He's the male version of Ella. He's just as geeky."

But a new love interest isn't the only thing happening with Ella in the penultimate season of Lucifer. "In season 5, we're gonna see Ella have a crisis of self, which I think will be a bit hard to watch but also very relatable — because who hasn't had a crisis of self at some point?" Garcia says. "While she went a little bit to her darker side in season 4, I think in season 5 we're going to see this unapologetic, almost real-life angel spiral a little bit with who she is and we're gonna get to see a side of her that isn't Susie Sunshine and hopefully every girl and every guy who watches the show will say, 'Oof, we've been there.'"

(Photo: Netflix, Entertainment Weekly)

The fourth season Lucifer (the show's first after its jump from FOX to Netflix) ended with Lucifer returning to Hell. Before he left, Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) told Lucifer that she loved him. In regards to their relationship, Henderson said in an interview that "we asked ourselves: For the final season, what do we want to see happen between Lucifer and Chloe? What haven't we explored or explained yet? And we've tried to get all of that in Season Five."

Lucifer Season Five premieres on Netflix on August 21st.

