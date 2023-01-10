Lucky Hank Trailer: Bob Odenkirk's AMC Series Gets March Premiere

Bob Odenkirk's TV follow-up to Better Call Saul is finally about to arrive. On Tuesday, AMC Networks revealed the first details surrounding Lucky Hank, an Odenkirk-starring series set to arrive on the platform in March. Formerly titled Straight Man, the series will premiere on AMC and the AMC+ streaming service on Sunday, March 19th. In addition to the release date and a new synopsis, which you can check out below, AMC revealed the first teaser trailer for Lucky Hank.

"The saying goes 'the third times a charm,' but when it comes to Bob Odenkirk on AMC, the first and second times were about as charming, captivating and viscerally entertaining as it gets," Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, previously said. "As Better Call Saul begins its epic sixth and final season, we could not be more excited by the prospect of keeping Bob at home on AMC and watching him breathe life into another nuanced, complicated and unforgettable character. The chance to collaborate once again with our partners at Sony Pictures Television and Mark Johnson's Gran Via is even more icing on a very satisfying cake."

What is Lucky Hank about?

Starring Emmy-nominated Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) and Mireille Enos (The Killing), Lucky Hank is an eight-episode mid-life crisis tale set at Railton College. Told in the first person by William Henry Devereaux, Jr. (Odenkirk), the unlikely chairman of the English department in a badly underfunded college in the Pennsylvania rust belt. Aaron Zelman (Silicon Valley, The Killing) and Paul Lieberstein (The Office, The Newsroom), who adapted the project from the novel Straight Man by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Russo, serve as co-showrunners.

Zelman, Lieberstein, Odenkirk, Director Peter Farrelly (Green Book), Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire), Richard Russo, Naomi Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero(PEN15) are executive producers.

How does Lucky Hank differ from Better Call Saul?

As Odenkirk previously told Entertainment Weekly, Lucky Hank finds a tonal middle ground that was a pleasant surprise to him.

"I just think tonally it's great. It feels like a new mashup of comedy and drama that we've been on the verge of for a long time. [It's like] you took a very fun show – like a Parks and Rec – and you said, 'Let's slow down and get to know these people and have their internal battles be a little bit more of the subject matter.' So it's really a great mashup of comedy and the kind of drama that we've gotten to do on Better Call Saul."

What do you think of the first trailer for Lucky Hank? Are you excited for the show? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, Lucky Hank will premiere on AMC and the AMC+ streaming service on Sunday, March 19th.