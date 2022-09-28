First Look at Bob Odenkirk's New AMC Series Straight Man

Following the conclusion of Better Call Saul, AMC has released the first official photos from Primetime Emmy nominee Bob Odenkirk's new TV series with the cable network, Straight Man. Previously given a series order by the network ahead of Better Call Saul's finale, the show is set to arrive next year. When announcing it AMC described the series as a "mid-life crisis tale set at Railton College, told in the first person by William Henry Devereaux, Jr. (Odenkirk), the unlikely chairman of the English department in a badly underfunded college in the Pennsylvania rust belt." Check out the first photos below.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly about the series, Odenkirk opened up about the show and how it compares to Better Call Saul both in similarities and differences. "I just think tonally it's great. It feels like a new mashup of comedy and drama that we've been on the verge of for a long time. [It's like] you took a very fun show – like a Parks and Rec – and you said, 'Let's slow down and get to know these people and have their internal battles be a little bit more of the subject matter.' So it's really a great mashup of comedy and the kind of drama that we've gotten to do on Better Call Saul."

(Photo: Sergei Bachlakov / AMC)

Aaron Zelman (The Killing, Bloodline) and Paul Lieberstein (The Office, King of the Hill) will serve as co-showrunners on the project, having adapted the Richard Russo novel into the series. Academy Award winner Peter Farrelly (Green Book, Dumb and Dumber) will also executive produce and is attached to direct as well. Mark Johnson, Richard Russo, Naomi Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero are all attached as executive producers as well.

"The saying goes 'the third times a charm,' but when it comes to Bob Odenkirk on AMC, the first and second times were about as charming, captivating and viscerally entertaining as it gets," said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, in a previous statement. "As Better Call Saul begins its epic sixth and final season, we could not be more excited by the prospect of keeping Bob at home on AMC and watching him breathe life into another nuanced, complicated and unforgettable character. The chance to collaborate once again with our partners at Sony Pictures Television and Mark Johnson's Gran Via is even more icing on a very satisfying cake."

(Photo: Sergei Bachlakov / AMC)