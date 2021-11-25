Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: Why Is Al Roker’s SpongeBob SquarePants Impression So Good?

Al Roker turned heads during Thursday’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade when the SpongeBob SquarePants float arrived on the scene. The iconic meteorologist belted out a near-perfect impression of the Nickelodeon character, to the point where one could have confused him with SpongeBob’s actual voice actor Tom Kenny. You can see some of the best reactions in the list below!
Earlier this year, Nickelodeon confirmed that 50 new episodes of Spongebob-related content were on the way, including a new season of Kamp Koral and new episodes of The Patrick Star Show.