Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: Why Is Al Roker’s SpongeBob SquarePants Impression So Good?

Al Roker turned heads during Thursday’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade when the SpongeBob SquarePants float arrived on the scene. The iconic meteorologist belted out a near-perfect impression of the Nickelodeon character, to the point where one could have confused him with SpongeBob’s actual voice actor Tom Kenny. You can see some of the best reactions in the list below!

Earlier this year, Nickelodeon confirmed that 50 new episodes of Spongebob-related content were on the way, including a new season of Kamp Koral and new episodes of The Patrick Star Show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So Good It’s Scary

I will have nightmares of Al Roker doing a Spongebob voice #MacysThanksgivingDayParade pic.twitter.com/Y0Tx8bSw7T — Emmy (@verygoodfriend) November 28, 2019

Spot On

https://twitter.com/tjsparadiso/status/1463904257397116941?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Most Parade Thing Ever

Al Roker doing the Spongebob voice while the ballon appears on the screen is the most Parade thing ever and I need more#MacysParade pic.twitter.com/I00ES2EENm — HorrorMovieBBQ (@HorrorMovieBBQ) November 25, 2021

A Good Question

WHY IS AL ROKER'S SPONGEBOB IMPRESSION SO GOOD?!? #MacysParade — Terence (@TOPolk) November 25, 2021

It’s Tradition

Let's let Al Roker voice Spongebob from now on, since he loves doing that joke every year. #MacysParade — Allthechristmasmovies (@Allthechristma1) November 25, 2021

Indeed He Did

Did Al Roker just do a SpongeBob impression — childless cat lady 🥥🌴 (@lucyinpgh) November 25, 2021

Pitch Perfect