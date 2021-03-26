Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: New Floats and Balloons for 2020
Tomorrow will mark the 94th edition of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, taking place with added safety precautions as the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic continues to make things complicated worldwide. Though the event will only be seen on televisions around the country it would have been easy for only previously used floats and balloons to make an appearance but Macy's in fact will have brand new ones to take part in the festivities. We've got them all recapped below along with some of the returning favorites from the event that will appear! The parade kicks off Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, November 26, at 9 AM on NBC.
New balloons that will be seen this year include The Boss Baby from DreamWorks Animation’s “The Boss Baby: Family Business” and Red Titan from “Ryan’s World” by Sunlight Entertainment and pocket.watch. Not only will these two new ballons be added to the rotation but due to COVID-19 precautions, will be carried by a specially rigged anchor tether framework of five specialty vehicles field tested and approved by the relevant agencies in the City of New York.
In addition four new floats will make their debut during the parade including Big Turkey Spectacular by Jennie-O (Bebe Rexha), Christmas in Town Square by Lifetime (Tori Kelly), Her Future Is STEM-Sational by Olay (Karol G), and Tom & Jerry’s Tourist Trap by Warner Bros. Pictures (in celebration of the upcoming film).
“For nearly 100 years the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has served as a milestone celebration that brings joy to millions of families nationwide and kicks off the holidays with unparalleled spectacle,” said Susan Tercero, executive producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “Our safely reimagined broadcast will continue that cherished tradition, as viewers nationwide celebrate together bringing a much-needed sense of normalcy to our lives.”
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place from 9 AM to 12 PM across all time zones.
THE BOSS BABY (New)
The adorable suit-wearing, briefcase-carrying Boss Baby makes his Thanksgiving debut this year. Don’t let his cute looks fool you, this big baby is all business when it comes to completing any secret mission he is assigned. The adventure continues with The Boss Baby 2: Family Business in theaters next year!
Balloon Dimensions: 32-feet long, 28-feet wide, 48-feet tallprevnext
RED TITAN FROM “RYAN’S WORLD” (New)
Swooping in to save the day this holiday season is Red Titan, the brave and kind alter-ego of Ryan from Ryan’s World. This larger-than-life, pint-sized superhero is making his first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade appearance this year.
Balloon Dimensions: 51-feet long, 28-feet wide, 42-feet tallprevnext
BIG TURKEY SPECTACULAR (New)
Making its Parade debut is the grand Jennie-O float, glittering in the signature gold and green hues of the iconic brand. This one-of-a-kind turkey stage features dancing show gals & guys and has a Thanksgiving surprise under its hat!
Performance by: Bebe Rexhaprevnext
CHRISTMAS IN TOWN SQUARE (New)
After celebrating the holidays with original Christmas movies for over 20 years, Lifetime makes its first Parade appearance this year. This festive float’s charming town square brings a quintessential scene from one of their holiday films to life.
Performance by: Tori Kellyprevnext
HER FUTURE IS STEM-SATIONAL (New)
New to our Thanksgiving lineup is iconic skin care brand Olay with a float that celebrates & inspires females to shoot for the stars in pursuing opportunities, studies & careers in science, technology, engineering & math (STEM). This cosmic creation captivates with twinkling lights, a robotic arm & turning gears.
Performance by: Karol Gprevnext
TOM & JERRY’S TOURIST TRAP (New)
In celebration of their upcoming film, Tom and Jerry bring their classic cat and mouse rivalry to the streets of NYC. The float features a hilarious look at the chaos that has entertained audiences for decades, and while it looks like it’s been in a pile-up, this float design was no accidentprevnext