Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: New Floats and Balloons for 2020

Tomorrow will mark the 94th edition of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, taking place with added safety precautions as the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic continues to make things complicated worldwide. Though the event will only be seen on televisions around the country it would have been easy for only previously used floats and balloons to make an appearance but Macy's in fact will have brand new ones to take part in the festivities. We've got them all recapped below along with some of the returning favorites from the event that will appear! The parade kicks off Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, November 26, at 9 AM on NBC.

New balloons that will be seen this year include The Boss Baby from DreamWorks Animation’s “The Boss Baby: Family Business” and Red Titan from “Ryan’s World” by Sunlight Entertainment and pocket.watch. Not only will these two new ballons be added to the rotation but due to COVID-19 precautions, will be carried by a specially rigged anchor tether framework of five specialty vehicles field tested and approved by the relevant agencies in the City of New York.

In addition four new floats will make their debut during the parade including Big Turkey Spectacular by Jennie-O (Bebe Rexha), Christmas in Town Square by Lifetime (Tori Kelly), Her Future Is STEM-Sational by Olay (Karol G), and Tom & Jerry’s Tourist Trap by Warner Bros. Pictures (in celebration of the upcoming film).

“For nearly 100 years the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has served as a milestone celebration that brings joy to millions of families nationwide and kicks off the holidays with unparalleled spectacle,” said Susan Tercero, executive producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “Our safely reimagined broadcast will continue that cherished tradition, as viewers nationwide celebrate together bringing a much-needed sense of normalcy to our lives.”

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place from 9 AM to 12 PM across all time zones.