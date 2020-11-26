Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2020: Who Is Red Titan?

✖

Red Titan from Ryan’s World is flying into the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade for 2020. Some viewers might be wondering who the character is, and we’ve got you covered here at Comicbook.com. Ryan from Ryan’s World is a very popular toy reviewer on YouTube, and the Red Titan is his alter-ego. How big a deal is this kid? Well, he has 40 million subscribers on the social media platform. (That is a staggering number, and it is still climbing.) Young Ryan will be the first YouTube creator to have the honor of being featured in the Thanksgiving holiday staple. NBC will play host to Macy’s parade and fans from all over will be tuning in to see the performances and their favorite characters as balloons. This year, Red Titan will be a newcomer along with Boss Baby. Pocket.watch is the studio that helps produce Ryan’s show, and they issued a statement with Macy’s.

"We are thrilled to welcome Red Titan to the Macy's Parade balloon lineup this year," Jordan Dabby, producer of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade told the press. "The giant balloons in the Macy's Parade have always featured the most recognized characters in the world, and with the reach of 'Ryan's World' on YouTube, we are sure that millions of viewers will be delighted to see Red Titan fly this Thanksgiving."

"We're thrilled to make history with the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, bringing the most popular kid in the world together with one of the most anticipated holiday events of the year," Kerry Tucker, CMO of pocket.watch said in a statement. "Our goal is to bring kids more of what they love, especially during these challenging times. Kids adore Red Titan so we are proud that he will take his rightful place in the sky in this iconic Parade. Pocket.watch has created a lot of "firsts" for YouTube creators, but this one feels larger than life."

Macy’s describes their parade:

“For more than 90 years, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has marked the official start of the holiday season. With more than 50 million viewers nationwide, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a national icon that has grown into a world-famous holiday event. Featuring Macy's signature giant character balloons, fantasy floats, marching bands, clowns, celebrity and large group performances, and the one-and-only Santa Claus, the annual spectacle continues to bring families together to create cherished holiday memories.”

