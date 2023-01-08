Magnum P.I. Season 5 Debuts First Teaser After Being Saved From Cancellation

Magnum P.I. just debuted the first look at the show after it got saved from cancellation by NBC and Peacock. It was a long road here, but the co-production deal between Universal and CBS Studios ended up saving the show. Last year, in May, the show got cancelled and the Internet erupted with calls to bring the show back. Well, both sides hit the negotiation table and there was a deal hammered out. For a second there, it looked like USA Network might enter the fray as the entity to save Magnum. But NBC decided that it's streaming service could use another beloved show with instant name recognition. Now, fans can look forward to getting their fix on February 19 on both the network and Peacock. Check out the new teaser for yourself down below!

How Did The Fans Help?

Series star Jay Hernandez knows that Magnum couldn't have ended up on NBC without the help of the Internet community. On Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, the fans ended up getting the show trending multiple times after the cancellation. Famously, networks and streamers pay attention to stuff like that. So, there is no #MagnumPISaved without their help. Read his tweets for yourself down below!

Ohana! Season 5 is bringing the action. pic.twitter.com/aqXvQSlRe1 — Magnum P.I. is in the shower (@magnumpi) January 6, 2023

"Okay, I'm sure by now you have all heard the great news," Hernandez said in the video. "Magnum P.I. got picked up for a fifth season. Thank you to the fans for the tremendous effort. I mean, you guys had petitions going, you got a billboard in Times Square. Because of all that noise you made, we now have a new home at NBC. See you in Season 5!"

He also Retweeted his #MagnumPISaved video message with some additional words for the people who helped make it happen, "It was a bit circuitous but we did it! Your love & support helped get us over the finish line, thank you & thanks to @nbc for stepping up! Time to dust off the Aloha shirt! #ohana."

Here's a description of the show! "Magnum P.I. is a modern take on the classic series centering on Thomas Magnum, a decorated former Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator. A charming rogue, an American hero and a die-hard Detroit Tigers fan, Magnum lives in a guest cottage on Robin's Nest, the luxurious estate where he works as a security consultant to supplement his P.I. business. The "majordomo" of the property is Juliet Higgins, a beautiful and commanding disavowed MI:6 agent whose second job is to keep Magnum in line, with the help of her two Dobermans."

