Magnum P.I. May Be Saved by NBC and USA Network After CBS Cancelation

Less than a month after the series was cancelled by CBS, it would appear that the Magnum, P.I. reboot might live again. Deadline reports that “talks are underway” for the Universal Television series to move over to rival network NBC. According to the trade, the deal could see new episodes of the show premiere on NBC with USA Network also in to mix to air the series, but other options are being considered. At the time the show was cancelled by CBS, it was reported that it was exclusively due to an inability to agree on a licensing fee as the series was frequently a top performer for the network.

At the time that the series’ cancellatio nwas announce,d series star Jay Hernandez wrote on Instagram: “That’s a wrap! Time to hang up the Aloha shirt. Thanks to all the millions of fans who supported us, the crew who worked tirelessly and the cast who I now call family. Love y’all. See ya on the next one.” Lucky for him it appears hte next one will very well be Magnum, P.I. season five, just on a new home.

https://twitter.com/jay_hernandez/status/1525152842159247360

Hernandez stars in the series as Thomas Magnum, a decorated former Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator. A charming rogue, an American hero and a die-hard Detroit Tigers fan, Magnum lives in a guest cottage on Robin’s Nest, the luxurious estate where he works as a security consultant to supplement his P.I. business. Other cast members in the series included Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Tim Kang, and Amy Hill.

Fans of the series were, as expected, devastated to see the series come to an abrupt conclusion when the cancellation was reported. The season four finale, the series finale for a time, aired back on May 6 and luckily for viewers that sought closure it saw Perdita Weeks’ Juliet Higgins and Hernandez’ Magnum finally share their feelings for each other. Previously a cliffhanger and now a storyline that will get to be explored.

CBS previously went on a tear of cancelling shows at the start of May, ending sitcoms United States of Al and B Positive, both of which had just two seasons, and ending the freshman comedies Good Sam and How We Roll. The network previously handed out three renewals however, giving all three of the FBI TV shows (FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Manhunt) a not one, but two season renewal, each.