Magnum P.I. is saying "aloha" to a Season 5 on NBC. The network ordered a two-season, 20-episode pickup on Friday after CBS canceled the rebooted Magnum in May following four seasons. Star Jay Hernandez, who plays the Thomas Magnum role made famous by Tom Selleck in the original '80s series, took to Twitter with a video message and the #MagnumPISaved hashtag to thank fans who campaigned to save Magnum for a fifth season. See Hernandez's video below and more reactions from co-stars Perdita Weeks and Stephen Hill.

"Okay, I'm sure by now you have all heard the great news," Hernandez said in the video. "Magnum P.I. got picked up for a fifth season. Thank you to the fans for the tremendous effort. I mean, you guys had petitions going, you got a billboard in Times Square. Because of all that noise you made, we now have a new home at NBC. See you in Season 5!"

So many people worked very hard to make this happen. CBS, Universal, Magnum execs & all you fans out there. The tremendous effort paid off in a very unlikely move for any TV show. We can't wait to start filming again. 🙏🏽 #MagnumPISaved #NBC #ohana ❣️ https://t.co/Jz7JAZN3Mi — Jay Hernandez (@jay_hernandez) July 3, 2022

Retweeting his #MagnumPISaved video message to fans, Hernandez tweeted, "It was a bit circuitous but we did it! Your love & support helped get us over the finish line, thank you & thanks to @nbc for stepping up! Time to dust off the Aloha shirt! #ohana."

A co-production between Universal Television and CBS Studios, Magnum P.I.'s May 12 cancellation came after both sides failed to reach an agreement over a reported licensing fee dispute. USA Network, also owned by NBCUniversal, emerged as another contender to save Magnum for future seasons before the move to NBC.

"Off to see the Ohana. #season5," Weeks captioned a photo posted on Instagram. Wrote Hill in a helicopter photo published on his Instagram story Sunday, "From Harlem to Honolulu... I'm so grateful to get back to this cockpit."

Along with Hernandez as the titular former Navy SEAL who repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator, Magnum P.I. stars Perdita Weeks as Juliet Higgins, Zachary Knighton as Orville "Rick" Wright, Stephen Hill as Theodore "TC" Calvin, Tim Kang as Det. Gordon Katsumoto, and Amy Hill as Teuila "Kumu" Tuileta.

