The Mandalorian Star Katee Sackhoff Explains Bo-Katan's Surprising Change in Attitude

Star Wars fans are seeing a different side of Bo-Katan Kryze through the first two episodes of The Mandalorian Season 3. The longtime leader has been sitting on a throne in an empty castle, with no one by her side but a service droid. All of the fight she had in Season 2 seems to be gone, and she's no longer fighting to get the Darksaber currently in Din Djarin's possession. What caused the change in attitude?

According to Katee Sackhoff, who plays Bo-Katan, the rightful ruler of Mandalore has just spent too long fighting with too little result. There's also the issue of Din Djarin possessing the Darksaber, a fact that puts Bo-Katan at a bit of a crossroads.

"We have to go back to see why she's doing what she's doing," Sackhoff told Deadline. "This is a person who has fought, fought against her own people. She's fought forever and she realizes that doesn't work. You can't continue to fight amongst yourselves. I think with Din – I don't know if I'll go as far as to say that she respects and trusts him – but she doesn't not. He's done nothing. If didn't have the darksaber, he's done nothing that would make him her enemy. I think that is her problem is that she realizes that she's not going to fight her people anymore. She's not going to fight someone who she doesn't have a reason to fight. Every single possibility, every place that she's at right now, every direction she's done before didn't work before. That's what she's trying to figure out."

Sackhoff went on to explain that it was a different situation when Bo-Katan was trying to defeat Moff Gideon for the Darksaber. She has no ill feelings towards Din Djarin, which complicates things.

"It's easier to fight an enemy for something than it is to fight somebody you actually have respect for or has done nothing to upset you," she said. "That's where she's at. We have to go back to the responsibility and the guilt that she feels for the death of Satine [Bo-Katan's sister]. That is weighing on her as well. There is a part of Bo in a way trying to right the wrong, atone for that guilt."

