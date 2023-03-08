The Mandalorian: Bo Katan Trends After Explosive New Episode
Star Wars: The Mandalorian is off and running with the new season and the people can't get enough of Bo-Katan Kryze. On social media, the character is trending after the latest episode's debut and it's not hard to see why. Kate Sackhoff has been playing the part for a while now, and viewers are hoping for even more as this season of the Disney+ favorite continues. She got to handle some wicked action scenes this week, which would have been a delight on their own. But, the idea of her being around with Grogu and Din is just too enticing to pass up. At any rate, expect to see a bunch more Bo-Katan as the show continues onward this year. Check out what the fans are saying down below!
"I've lived in this woman's skin for a long time now," Sackhoff previously told Empire Magazine. "One of the things that Jon [Favreau] and I focus on is where she is in the moment, what peppers her experience. Jon and Rick [Famuyiwa], every single day, defer to me, which is a crazy experience, to have these masters asking me what I feel." As far as making the jump to live-action, Sackhoff expressed how her collaborators respect "the craft, and the years that I have put in. I really do know her – her pain is my pain. When she experiences something, I really feel it."
#TheMandalorian Season 3 episode 2 was OUTSTANDING! BO KATAN SUPREMACY BABY!! Grogu doing flips like Yoda lmao! Mando fulfilling his redemption was awesome. This felt like a creature feature alien sci-fi spectacle! Mandalore still looked beautiful even in ruins! THIS IS THE WAY! pic.twitter.com/CMRB2uwlha— BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) March 8, 2023
Okay I STILL DON'T LIKE OR TRUST #BoKatan, but today she did well and was really helpful and nice for #DinDjarin and #Grogu.
Happy International Women's Day to her and to all of us.#TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/u6wKx10h84— It's Joy 🍡 | The Mandalorian SPOILERS (@JoyceAsakuraS2) March 8, 2023
Me when bo katan eventually removes dins helmet the way omera tried to, freeing din from that cult #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/YBkvRYmt8W— star (@hondoswhore) March 8, 2023
#TheMandalorian spoilers— Shan 卌♡ mandalorian (@ShanLFTV) March 8, 2023
the way that bo katan is the definition of fierce and flawless power with the darksaber and then there’s din djarin still struggling like pls someone help him 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/NWmmlcv2DS
It’s been said a thousand times, and it should be said a thousand more: We’re so lucky to have @kateesackhoff. She brings a precise presence to some really pulpy, operatic material. She conveys the pain & guilt, and makes it all feel intimate & truthful. #TheMandalorian #BoKatan pic.twitter.com/0zfsrG8xGB— Alden Diaz 🔜 SWCE (@ThatAldenDiaz) March 8, 2023
happy international women’s day to her #TheMandalorian #BoKatan pic.twitter.com/EILtSyvlCY— gwen (@bridgerspike) March 8, 2023
#TheMandalorian spoilers— lauren | tlou & mando spoilers (@djarinluck) March 8, 2023
bo katan and grogu the whole episode
pic.twitter.com/rOngPrOyB3
#TheMandalorian spoilers— poe ♥︎ | MANDO SPOILERS (@dinnpoe) March 8, 2023
bo katan: din needs to leave me alone i want to be left alone
bo the second she finds out din is in danger:
pic.twitter.com/ZWrXi5drxu
💙 I love that #bokatan is trending 😘💙 This Is The Way 💙— Katee Sackhoff (@kateesackhoff) March 8, 2023