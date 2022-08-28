Manifest Season 4: Netflix Teaser Reveals Part 1 Premiere Date

Netflix has revealed when Manifest Season 4 Part 1 will debut. To commemorate 8/28, a date that shares the number of Flight 828, Netflix released a new poster and teaser revealing that Manifest Season 4 Part 1 will debut on November 4th, two years after Netflix rescued the series from its cancellation on NBC. According to Netflix's announcement on Tudum, the new season will pick up several dangling cliffhangers left unresolved by the cancellation: "Ben's (Josh Dallas) wife, Grace (Athena Karkanis) is murdered by troubled passenger Angelina (Holly Taylor), who also kidnaps their baby , Eden. Cal (Jack Messina) disappears after touching the plane's tail fin and then returns five years older (now played by Ty Doran), cryptically stating, 'I know what I have to do now.' And we get a quick glimpse of the flight's captain when he reappears in the cockpit, only to vanish seconds later and take the remains of the plane with him."

"When you turn on the next episode, it's two years later, and not only is Ben still deeply in the depths of depression and trauma over the loss of his wife, but you'll of course recall that that was only half the tragedy," series creator Jeff Rake tells Tudum. "The other half was the kidnapping of his infant daughter and tragically, two years later, she's still missing."

Fasten your seatbelts. We will soon begin our final descent. Manifest S4 Part 1 lands on Netflix November 4th. pic.twitter.com/l2IKLXV6E9 — Manifest (@ManifestNFLX) August 28, 2022

They continue to say that as Ben escapes "the terrible and torturous hole that he's plunged himself into," Cal has to figure out where he's been and why he was there. "There's sort of an amnesia there, and it'll take these episodes and adventures that he's put on throughout this journey to piece it back together," Rake says. "And that's just on the mythological side. On the emotional side, he looks like he's a grownup, but psychologically, he's still a little boy."



Of course, the new season will also delve into the mysterious mythology underpinning the entire series. "As exhausting and crazy-making as these callings [are] and the responsibility of being an 828er is, it's not just about them," Rake says. "The interconnectedness of all of us, and how small actions can have implications that cascade outward and touch the whole world is what the show is about."

The first three season of Manifest are streaming now on Netflix. The series returns on November 4th.