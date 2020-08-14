Marge Simpson Calls Out Trump Adviser for Kamala Harris Comparison

✖

Marge Simpson called out a top advisor to President Trump for their Kamala Harris comparison. Julie Kavner voices The Simpsons’ character and the show posted a clip of the comments to their Twitter account. Jenna Ellis started all of this by saying that the recent Democratic VP pick sounded a lot like the cartoon housewife. A lot of people on social media took offense to those comments, and the team behind the show decided that this was the best option. After all, Marge has spoken up when challenged by political figures before. Barbara Bush called the show the dumbest thing she’d ever seen and received a letter from the character in response. Now, in 2020, it seems Marge has to dip her toes into the waters again.

"I usually don't get into politics, but the president's senior adviser Jenna Ellis just said Kamala Harris sounds like me," the character began. “Lisa says she doesn’t mean it as a compliment. If that’s so, as an ordinary suburban housewife, I’m starting to feel a little bit disrespected. I teach my children not to name call, Jenna. I was going to say I’m pissed off, but I’m afraid they’ll bleep it.”

Marge Simpson has something to say. pic.twitter.com/viux96bAPf — TheSimpsons (@TheSimpsons) August 14, 2020

Back in the fall of 1990, this is how Marge responded to the criticisms leveled at the show:

“I recently read you criticism of my family. I was deeply hurt. Heaven knows we’re far from perfect, and if truth be known, maybe just a wee bit short of normal; but as Dr. Seuss says, ‘a person is a person.’”

“I try to teach my children Bart, Lisa, and even little Maggie, always to give somebody the benefit of the doubt and not talk badly about them, even if they’re rich. It’s hard to get them to understand this advice when the very First Lady in the country calls us not only dumb, but ‘the dumbest thing’ she ever saw. Ma’am, if we’re the dumbest thing you ever saw, Washington must be a good deal different than what they teach me at the current events group at the church.”

“I always believed in my heart that we had a great deal in common. Each of us living our lives to serve an exceptional man. I hope there is some way out of this controversy. I thought, perhaps, it would be a good start to just speak my mind.”

What did you think of Marge’s words? Let us know down in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.