Mark Margolis Dead: Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul Cast & Crew Pay Tribute to Late Actor

Yesterday, the sad news broke that Mark Margolis had passed away at age 83. The actor had over 160 acting credits to his name, including Scarface, HBO's Oz, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Pi, Requiem for a Dream, The Wrestler, and The Fountain. However, Margolis was best known in his later years for playing Hector Salamanca in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. After the news broke of Margolis' passing, many people who worked with him on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul took to social media to pay tribute to the late actor.

Bryan Cranston and Bob Odenkirk were just some of the big names from the Breaking Bad universe who took to Twitter and Instagram to honor Margolis. Before viewing some of the posts, please note that Margolis' family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Margolis manager Robert Kolker said in a statement (via Variety), "He was one of a kind. We won't see his likes again. He was a treasured client and a lifelong friend. I was lucky to know him."

You can view some of the posts about Margolis from the Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul cast and crew below...