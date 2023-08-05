Mark Margolis Dead: Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul Cast & Crew Pay Tribute to Late Actor
It was announced on August 4th that Mark Margolis had passed away at age 83.
Yesterday, the sad news broke that Mark Margolis had passed away at age 83. The actor had over 160 acting credits to his name, including Scarface, HBO's Oz, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Pi, Requiem for a Dream, The Wrestler, and The Fountain. However, Margolis was best known in his later years for playing Hector Salamanca in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. After the news broke of Margolis' passing, many people who worked with him on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul took to social media to pay tribute to the late actor.
Bryan Cranston and Bob Odenkirk were just some of the big names from the Breaking Bad universe who took to Twitter and Instagram to honor Margolis. Before viewing some of the posts, please note that Margolis' family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Margolis manager Robert Kolker said in a statement (via Variety), "He was one of a kind. We won't see his likes again. He was a treasured client and a lifelong friend. I was lucky to know him."
You can view some of the posts about Margolis from the Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul cast and crew below...
Bryan Cranston
Bob Odenkirk
A powerful screen presence! Mark made me laugh in the van on the way to set with his jokes and comments and I only hope I have half his energy and focus when “Action” was shouted. Thank you, Mark, and condolences to your family. https://t.co/3jwmjXW75M— Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) August 4, 2023
Giancarlo Esposito
I am deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend and dynamic human Mark Margolis. You made me laugh, made me cry doubled over with laughter, but more than anything you made me think. Always honest, always true. I will miss you. I am grateful to have had time with you. pic.twitter.com/cLfrtb1Va9— Giancarlo Esposito (@quiethandfilms) August 5, 2023
Rhea Seehorn
So, so, sad to lose this legend.— Rhea Seehorn (@rheaseehorn) August 5, 2023
RIP, my pal. https://t.co/Fys9t8egAm
Dean Norris
So sad to hear Mark Margolis has died. A phenomenal actor. A funny guy. RIP. My thoughts are with his family— Dean Norris (@deanjnorris) August 4, 2023
Michael Mando
Max Arciniega
R.I.P Mark Margolis 🙏🏼
It was an honor to have shared the screen with this powerhouse, and an honor to listen to the stories he shared about his family and his career.
Rest easy, Don Hector. pic.twitter.com/zZcjVC7SFR— Max Arciniega (@MaxArciniega) August 4, 2023
Peter Gould
Absolutely devastated to hear that we’ve lost Mark Margolis. Mark was brilliant, funny, a raconteur with a million stories. I miss him already.— Peter Gould (@petergould) August 4, 2023
Breaking Bad Family
Our thoughts go out to Mark Margolis' friends and family at this difficult time.