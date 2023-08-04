Mark Margolis, Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul Actor, Dead at 83

Actor Mark Margolis, most known for his intimidating presence as Hector Salamanca in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, has died at the age of 83. Margolis' family announced the news and asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. While his role as Salamanca in the AMC series might be what fans have most recognized him from, he had a long and impressive career in movies and TV, starring in projects such as Scarface, HBO's Oz, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, and a number of collaborations with director Darren Aronofsky, including Pi, Requiem for a Dream, The Wrestler, and The Fountain.

This story is developing...