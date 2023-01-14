Did Marvel Secretly Confirm Hulkling for Agatha: Coven of Chaos?

Agatha: Coven of Chaos announced a ton of casting this week, but did Marvel just hint at who will be playing Hulkling. The Hollywood Reporter announced the three directors who will guide the MCU into its most chaotic era. But, Charles Murphy of Murphy's Multiverse might have uncovered who will be standing beside Billy in the WandaVision spinoff. He points towards Miles Gutierrez-Riley as the Skrull prince. Theodore Altman has been a constant source of conversation among fans, much like the other Young Avengers in waiting. The casting of the On the Come Up actor does make a lot of sense. With the current ages speculated around Wanda Maximoff's twins, he fits right in the pocket of an aged-up Hulkling.

Add to this the fact that the THR piece merely mentions Gutierrez-Riley as an MCU newcomer and fans see a bit of the smoke developing. With details about Coven of Chaos very scarce, it would make sense to see Billy investigate Westview again and wander into the path of Kathryn Hahn's beloved witch. Now, Marvel only announces things when they are good and ready. But, it can be impossible to keep each and every detail completely under-wraps. We know the young star is in the series, but he could very well be another young witch in training or a Westview resident that hasn't been introduced yet. But, with Billy's boyfriend rumored to be along for the magical ride, there's reason to be suspicious. (Plus, Skrulls will have a bit of an increased profile by the time Coven of Chaos hits the airwaves…)

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

What's Coming In Coven of Chaos

Not too long ago, Kathryn Hahn was teasing the road ahead for Agatha on Jimmy Kimmel Live! It seems like she knows a little bit but isn't at liberty to discuss the Disney+ spinoff in public just yet. However, with filming beginning very shortly, expect some details to make their way out.

"I can say that I did not know I was going to be doing it [going into WandaVision], absolutely not," Hahn shared. "I guess nobody really knew that a centuries-old witch was gonna have any sort of long shelf life. So everybody was very, myself included, mostly, I would say was the most excited to know that there's going to be another show happening."

Poor Elizabeth Olsen will also be asked about her return for a while. Coven of Chaos presents just the latest way to write Wanda back into the MCU. The Scarlet Witch has enjoyed quite the boost in popularity from her Phase 4 projects. Fans are getting antsy and want to know when the mother will be back int he fold. She told Entertainment Tonight about her future with Hahn last year.

"I mean, no, but I would love to pop up. I love Kathryn, I don't want to leave her side ever, I'm so grateful she's here tonight," Olsen began. Then she would go ahead and add her desire to see both Hahn and Paul Bettany on-screen again at some point. "We do think, 'Gosh, we just gotta do it again!' We just had a really great time making that show, and with Paul, it was really a special time, so we would love to get the gang back."

