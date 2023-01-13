Marvel's Agatha: Coven of Chaos Directors Revealed

Marvel Studios is about to make magic with Disney+'s Agatha: Coven of Chaos. On Friday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the upcoming WandaVision spinoff series will be beginning production in Atlanta on Tuesday, January 16th. Additionally, it confirmed a trio of directors for the live-action series, including head writer and executive producer Jac Schaeffer, who will be helming multiple episodes of the nine-episode season. Other directors for Coven of Chaos willl include Wednesday and Brand New Cherry Flavor's Gandja Monteiro, and A Friend of the Family and Gen V's Rachel Goldberg.

Additionally, the report confirmed that multiple WandaVision actors, who played the various citizens of the central town of Westview, will be returning for Agatha: Coven of Chaos — David Payton, David Lengel, Asif Ali, Amos Glick, Brian Brightman, and Kate Forbes. Miles Gutierrez-Riley and Okwui Okpokwasili have also been cast in the series in currently-unknown roles.

Who is the cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos?

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, the cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos will include fellow WandaVision alums Deborah Jo Rupp as Sharon Davis and Emma Caulfield Ford as Sarah Proctor. New cast members will include Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata, and Patti LuPone. Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Brad Winderbaum also serve as executive producers on the series.

"I know a little bit, but I can't say anything," Caulfield told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. "I can't tell you what to expect, because that would reveal something. I know little, just enough to keep me in the right zone. I think it's all going to be really fun. I haven't seen [Kathryn Hahn] yet. I really love her. She's just the best, effortlessly cool."

